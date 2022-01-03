CryptoTanks – Retro Gaming Turned Play-To-Earn

CryptoTanks ($TANK) is a Non-Fungible (NFT) based Play-To-Earn (P2E) game supported by the Polygon (MATIC) and Ethereum (ETH) networks.

In this retro-action maze chase game, every NFT is one hundred percent usable in the CryptoTanks gamified Decentralized Finance (DeFi) ecosystem.

Based on the cult video game, Battle City, released in 1990 for Nintendo and game boy consoles, CryptoTanks is reinventing this classic with new features and the P2E system.

The CryptoTanks version is more sophisticated with new features such as locations, missions, tanks, battle modes, and DeFi NFT networks included.

$TANK tokens can be purchased on PanCakeSwap (CAKE) and have a recorded market cap of 12.5mil $USD.

Read more about $TANK: First Official Listing comes in PANCAKESWAP!

Battle Royal, Team vs Team, and Random team are all-new game modes CryptoTanks has introduced.

Users can also enter into different battle types such as Rating Battle’s, Token Battle’s, or Money Battle’s.

Familiarise yourself with the game’s User Interface (UI) and CryptoTank’s Twitter.

A key feature CyrptoTanks has implemented into the ecosystem is the ‘Tank rental’ option. Users can utilize this option in the following ways:

Rent your tanks – A safe protocol is implemented for renting tanks to ensure the tanks always stay in your possession, cannot be stolen, and can be withdrawn at anytime

Earn $TANK – Automatically credited to your balance after each game depending on the percentage you installed.

Automatic Rental – Automatic delivery of rental can be configured before users play.

Tank’s level – Technical characteristics are automatically improved after each game increasing the value of the tank NFT rented.

Commissions setting – The Renter has a setting to adjust the percentage of profit a user makes on each tank.

Players can enjoy iconic 8-bit graphics while also earning by upgrading their NFT tanks in battle and the garage. CryptoTanks allows users to delve into a world of nostalgia while experiencing the power of the crypto universe, DeFi, and NFT’s.

Using the platform and entering the metaverse is a simple 3 step process:

Get a tank, to start playing you must own a tank. They can be bought or rented in the shop. Install the application – Available for Android, Mac OS, and Windows. Play To Earn (P2E) – Get rewarded with $TANK tokens to upgrade your tank, expand your collection, stake them, or sell them on an exchange.

CryptoTank’s vision is increasing interoperability between platforms and games by interconnecting the metaverse through continually improving the utility of NFT’s.

Q1 2022 for CryptoTank’s users has exciting prospects to look forward to such as the Start of the CryptoTanks game app, Maps NFT’s, NFT Marketplace launch, Start game marketing program, and gaining access to the markets of tier-3 countries.

Visit the official website to learn more: https://cryptotanks.com

