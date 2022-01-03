Celebrity Hair for Less Gets Invitation to attend the Secret Room Events Gifting Lounge for the 2022 Grammy Nominees in Los Angeles

US-based Online Hair Store Celebrity Hair for Less has been invited to the Secret Room Events Gifting Lounge for the 2022 Grammy nominees, where it would launch its new clip-ins collection

2022 is starting on a brilliant note for Celebrity Hair for Less, an online hair store based in the United States. The leading provider of virgin hair extensions and other hair accessories in the US is thrilled to announce its invitation to attend the Secret Room Events Gifting Lounge for the 2022 Grammy nominees in Los Angeles, California. Secret Room Events is a brand and product marketing firm with niche appeal in the entertainment industry, producing exclusive swag bags, award show gifts, and more.

Nicole OliverFounder / CEO

Celebrity Hair for Less inclusion in the list of attendees is more than just an honor, but an affirmation of the giant strides the online hair store has been making since its inception in November 2019. Founded by Nicole Oliver, Celebrity Hair for Less has moved from being a small black-owned online hair retail company based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to a haven for all types of hair textures, wigs, and accessories.

The company’s products are primarily focused on natural African American textures, especially the Natural Goddess Collection. Nicole asserts that the collection is dedicated to her young daughter, who desired to see more textures similar to hers in the lineup. One of the top-selling products at Celebrity Hair for Less is the synthetic Afro Hairline wigs. They have an ear-to-ear afro hairline and mimic human hair with its low luster and soft texture.

In addition to having a website, Celebrity Hair for Less’s products are available on Etsy, eBay, Walmart.com, and Wish. Currently, the store has a top-rated seller status on eBay. At the Secret Room Events, Celebrity Hair for Less will be unveiling its newest addition – Thinny Clips. These undetectable clip-ins have the thickness of tape-ins, which will help customers that have experienced thinning hair.

“We will have eight different textures available: straight, body wave, beach wave, kinky straight, curly, kinky curly, afro kinky coily, and afro kinky curly,” explained Nicole Oliver. “Custom coloring options will also be available with 41 base colors combined to match the customer’s hair color perfectly,” she added.

For more information, please visit www.celebrityhairforless.com or call the number 800-958-3235.

Media Contact

Company Name: Celebrity Hair for Less

Contact Person: Nicole Oliver

Email: Send Email

Phone: 800-958-3235

Country: United States

Website: https://celebrityhairforless.com/

Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com



To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Celebrity Hair for Less Gets Invitation to attend the Secret Room Events Gifting Lounge for the 2022 Grammy Nominees in Los Angeles