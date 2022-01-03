Air ducts serve as the lungs of a home, meaning that what they breathe in they’ll eventually breathe out. If they’re left unclean, they’ll recirculate all sorts of pollutants, allergens, and dirt into living spaces.

Spring is often the busiest season of the year when it comes to cleaning. Many homeowners feel compelled to clean their homes both inside and out, open their windows, and let in the fresh scents of spring after a long, chilly winter. But how often do people consider the filth that has accumulated inside their air ducts during the winter?

The lack of extra ventilation, such as opening windows, traps a lot of pollutants, bacteria, and dust in the air ducts throughout the winter. Unfortunately, most people are so intent on letting the breeze in when spring arrives that they overlook these formidable workaholics – air ducts. Air duct cleaning is only remembered after people suffer allergies and inhale dusty air.

It is for this reason that Noble Air, Austin’s premier air duct cleaning service advocates for regular cleaning and maintenance of residential and commercial air ducts. According to Noble Air, there are a lot of contaminants and odors that get trapped in the air ducts. Tobacco smoke, pet dander, dust, and many others can cause strong odors.

However, foul odors are the least of Noble Air’s worries. Air duct cleaning accounts for more than that, even though it removes contaminants that produce foul aromas in a home. It is primarily a matter of health. As dust, pet dander, and pollen collect in the air ducts, they are gently released back into the home as the air circulates.

The National Air Duct Cleaners Association (NADCA) warns that unclean air ducts circulate contaminants and pollutants 5 to 7 times each day throughout an interior space. This recirculation of impurities can accumulate in HVAC systems over time. Consequently, they wreak havoc on anybody with an airborne allergy in a home.

Such people, however, are not the only ones that are affected. Breathing germs and other pollutants for an extended period can cause respiratory problems even in healthy persons. Indoor air quality is therefore critical to a home’s overall health and sanitation. Fundamentally speaking anyway, who wants to suffer from a scratchy throat, dry eyes, and a runny nose as a result of dirty air ducts?

Good indoor air quality is not limited to homes alone, but commercial spaces as well. Airborne allergens are a hassle to deal with, and employees who acquire respiratory problems as a result of unclean air ducts might easily sue a corporation for workplace harm. Commercial spaces are busier, therefore, more susceptible to dust, pollutants, aromas, and the accumulation of odors, necessitating more comprehensive air duct cleaning services.

In light of this, duct cleaning will rid homes and businesses of pollen, dirt, pollution, and other allergens. Although cleaning, mopping, and dusting will assist to reduce these contaminants, they will not address the root of the problem. With professional duct cleaning services, such as Noble Air’s services, special equipment is employed to clean the supply intake and return ducts to eliminate odors and contaminants for better indoor air quality.

Air duct cleaning improves interior air quality, enhances the efficiency of HVAC systems, reduces static pressure in the ducts, and, most importantly, keeps people safe and healthy!

