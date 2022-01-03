Behind the Vision – Guitjoo Patricia Torres Known as Patty Torres Talks Life, Goals and What's Next

Publicist Patricia Torres has spent 2021 working diligently towards achieving her goals. Originally from Costa Rica, Torres moved to the United States with her mother at the age of 9, allowing her the opportunity to fulfill her dreams of working in entertainment. Spending much time calculating her every move of her journey, and struggling between jobs, Torres had gained the opportunity to work with and become a part of the Bobby Dee Presents team. After joining the team, she was quick to showcase her ability to excel in her line of work. Torres has since been named the PR Director and Media Coordinator in charge of the company’s public media.

Patricia Torres prides herself in her work ethic and extensive capabilities. Her list of skills include but are not limited to creating and curating social media content, press, brand deals and partnerships, and artist negotiating and management. With most of Torres’ work primarily consisting of in-person events, the Covid-19 pandemic has forced her to find more creative ways to work. As she began to utilize her talents rooted outside of the entertainment industry, Torres found social media to be a vital resource and tool to continue to provide her clients with necessary exposure. Torres understands the importance of quality when it comes to effort and work ethic as she thoroughly enjoys her job and aims to give her clients the best outcome possible. As 2021 began to bring live shows back onto the scene, Torres was relieved to find a sense of normalcy in her career. Once again up and running with the Bobby Dee Presents team, Torres was able to continue working backstage getting artist interviews and curating more social media content for her clients. She was even able to add new clients to her roster, signing famous chef, Chef Misael Guerrero who has had many recent grand openings that Torres has had the honor of taking the lead on, as well as CEO Luis Ruiz of La Carniceria Meat Market.

Though Torres has worked diligently throughout the past few years, she has plenty of goals for the new year. She has the desire as well as the plans to venture into other business endeavors starting with building and running her own PR Firm. Torres also has plans to launch her own line of products as well as participate and host panels as a speaker for entrepreneurism. Torres will soon be signing a contract with a Tequila company doing their PR, sponsorship activation, and branding management, as well as getting them to be part of a huge project in the works for the NFL and MLS as well. Though she has incredible plans for the new year, Torres also values the lessons she has learned along the way. Having gone through a lot of difficult times in the industry, abuse, discrimination for being Latina, not being a US citizen, and being part of a male-dominant industry is not an easy feat. “I delivered, I worked through it and earned the respect I deserved. Occupying space in a male-dominant industry, sometimes as the only woman there, makes her feel empowered and proud. My kids definitely motivate me every day. I want them to be proud of me and see me as an instrument so they know everything is possible.” The sky’s the limit for Patricia Torres.

