Fighting for people's rights, LGR Law Group specializes in criminal defense, gun cases, healthcare fraud, bank fraud, and other federal and state criminal matters.

USA – Founded by Lorraine Gauli-Rufo, LGR Law Group provides the top-notch representation to their clients in all criminal matters including charges of bank fraud, healthcare fraud, drugs and gun charges, child pornography and other criminal matters. Lorraine Gauli-Rufo and her associates at LGR Law over forty years of combined experience of practicing criminal law in the state of New Jersey, and more than twenty-five years practicing federal criminal law specifically. The law office of Ms. Lorraine Gauli-Rufo fights for justice against the deep pockets of the government – making sure that their clients have the best possible representation when threatened or charged with serious criminal matters.
Lorraine Gauli-Rufo has worked on more than 1000 cases, earning her an overwhelmingly positive reputation, consistently obtaining five-star reviews. She is also a Certified Criminal Trial Attorney by the NJ Supreme Court. Her vast experience and skills have enabled her to become well-versedin all phases of criminal litigation including trials, motion practice, plea hearings, sentencing, violations of supervised release and probation, as well as appeals.
Speaking about her office, Lorraine Gauli-Rufo noted: “We fight for your rights and protect your freedom when you or someone you care about is threatened or charged with a state or federal crime. If you or a loved one is contacted by any agency of the federal government, whether it is the IRS, FBI, DEA, ATF, state or federal prosecutors, or any other governmental agency or an Assistant United States Attorney, call our office immediately so we can protect your valuable rights.”
Lorraine Gauli-Rufo was also selected as a Super Lawyer in New Jersey for White Collar Criminal Defense for the year 2017 -2021, and as a Super Lawyer in Metro, New York City for Criminal Defense (2017-2020).
About LGR Law Group:
LGR Law Group was founded by Lorraine Gauli-Rufo. The law office provides legal representation to people charged or threatened with criminal prosecution in matters including bank fraud, healthcare fraud, gun and drug matters, and all federal crimes. With offices in New Jersey, and Manhattan, New York, LGR Law Group aims to provide the representation people need when fighting against the federal government.
Media Contact
Company Name: LGR Law Group
Contact Person: Lorraine Gauli-Rufo
Email: Send Email
Phone: (973) 239-4300
Address:6 Pompton Avenue Suite 25
City: Cedar Grove
State: NJ 07009
Country: United States
Website: https://lgrlawgroup.com/
