A New Star on the Verge – Mz LALA Releases New Single "Bomboncito"

Mexico native Alejandra “LALA” Bustos is a force to be reckoned with. Having been born in Guadalajara, Jalisco, she was brought to the United States at about 2 years old. Bustos has always had a love for school and education, graduating from UCLA in Psychology and even becoming a math teacher soon after. She is well-respected within her community, having taught math for many years and founding Lala’s Christmas Tree Foundation in 2014. Lala’s Christmas Tree Foundation has donated thousands of Christmas trees around Southern California.
Bustos also has an affinity for poetry and has written many poems throughout her life. In 2019, Bustos published her first poetry book titled Children’s Lala-bies: Poetry for the Soul, and its Spanish counterpart, Children’s Lala-bies: Poemas Para El Alma, which serve as a tool for parents to build bonds with their children by reading to them rhymes about real life skills. Bustos encourages positivity, self-love, and courage as well as various other skills that will ultimately build their self-worth so they may go after their hearts’ desires.
On top of the inspiring work with her book and foundation, LaLa is now releasing her own music. Her single “Chambalera” has racked up over one million views on YouTube. For her latest release, Mz Lala fused together the genres of Reggeaton and Cumbia to create “Bomboncito”. Mz Lala wanted to create a song that inspired women to love themselves no matter their circumstance, and to feel empowered by the incredible women they are. She wants listeners to enjoy the music, creating “Bomboncito” as a fun song to dance and feel joyous to. Lala’s mission is to continue to inspire, empower, and uplift people in a positive way, reaching straight for the heart.
Mz LaLa’s new song “Bomboncito” is dropping in December. Her children’s poetry books are available on Amazon in all formats and in video format on LalabiesPoetry.com.
Keep Up with Mz Lala on Social Media:
Instagram: @lalasvip
Facebook: La Hora de Lala
TikTok: @lalasvip
Spotify: Mz LALA
YouTube: Arriba La Vida
Media Contact
Company Name: Bobby Dee Presents
Contact Person: Patricia Torres, PR Manager/Media Coordinator
Email: Send Email
Phone: 917-302-4736
Country: United States
Website: https://www.instagram.com/lalasvip
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.