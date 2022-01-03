Crypto Exchange BitVito Releases 6 New Product Features

USDT-M and Coin-M, Multiple Mechanisms, 1 Million +/sec Matching Speed, Zero Funding Rate, Reduced Transaction Costs, 100 Million of Reserve Fund and Profit Plus System etc.

Recently, BitVito will release new product features, aiming to strengthen its robust system, with the efforts being put in product flexibility and usability, transaction experience, security and stability as well as the Profit Plus System etc.

BitVito has made it its mission to create a new financial system for every user across the globe with a firm belief that brand responsibility makes a responsible brand. Clinging to this belief, BitVito is well on its way to the most competitive and vital enterprise, while demonstrating public value and delivering social responsibility.

(BitVito CEO Hayden Bell)

BitVito always values the qualities of safety, ultimatum and breakthrough. We will always put users first, and commit ourselves to help every user achieve a better life with cryptocurrencies.

And for all the above, a smooth trading system is the foundation. With above mission and values in mind, BitVito has built 6 pillars for the system and products.

1. USDT-M and Coin-M Swaps Bloom Together, and Cross and Isolated Margin Blossom Concurrently

With the broad range of crypto derivative instruments on offer, BitVito offers access to both USDT-M Swaps and Coin-M Swaps. Coin-M Swaps are priced and settled in cryptocurrency. When market is rising, Coin-M Swaps are undoubtedly an ideal choice for traders. When market is fluctuating drastically, USDT-M Swaps can effectively reduce the resulting risk. In this way, users no longer need to worry about hedging their underlying margin exposure.

Furthermore, BitVito provides both cross and isolated margin mode. With cross margin mode, users can hold positions of all swaps in the same one cross margin account without transferring assets between accounts. With all the available balances in the account being used as margin, positions are much less likely to be liquidated. And with isolated margin mode, when one position is liquidated, only the margin of this position will be liquidated, and other assets in the same swaps account will not be affected. That is, the margin for each swaps are calculated separately, and the profit and loss of each swaps will not affect each other. Users can freely choose either cross or isolated margin mode based on their own preferences. BitVito hopes that, through offering its one-stop products, it can meet the diverse needs of users, and build a comprehensive and efficient crypto asset derivatives platform.

2. Multiple Mechanisms for Take-Profit and Stop-Loss, Long-Short Switch, and Close All

BitVito adopts multiple mechanisms for stop-profit and stop-loss, and is committed to providing investors with investment tools, which can intelligently assist users in making trading decisions and make users feel more reassured, unworried, and secure. Relying on the underlying infrastructure of big data, BitVito supports risk management functions such as real-time audit, close all, and long-short switch to smooth investors’ way to fortune.

3. 1 Million +/sec Matching Speed, No Upper Limit for High Performance.

The cryptocurrency trading market, a highly volatile market which is open 24/7, has extremely high requirements for system performance. Utilizing traditional technical architecture and indicators at finance level, BitVito redefines the crypto assets trading system, so that the trading system still performs excellently and is highly available despite undergoing complex derivatives such as swaps transactions or under extreme market conditions. Even in the circumstances of a large number of users flooding in, users will not experience any lag, or be unable to place orders, etc.. Orders will be executed at top speed to allow users gain a competitive advantage in transactions and minimize the loss caused by the system.

4. Starting a new era of zero funding rate, reduced transaction costs, and taking into account both long-term and short-term investors.

BitVito charges no funding rate, encouraging users to hold perpetual swaps like spot contracts for a long time.

At the same time, our low transaction fee greatly reduces the users’ costs, which is very beneficial to short-term traders. For investors, low cost means high yield.

5. 100 Million of Reserve Fund — the Lifeline of Safety and Stability

BitVito aims to build an crypto asset trading platform that integrates technology and finance, and provides safe, stable and convenient blockchain asset services for users around the world. The platform provides the highest level of security protection mechanism, adopts a separate storage solution for hot and hardware wallets, while having security experts monitoring 7*24 to ensure the safety of user assets in all aspects. Besides, BitVito has over billions of reserve fund and is audited by authoritative institution, which guarantees the withdrawal needs of all users at any time.

6. Unique VIP System, Continuous Profit Plus

BitVito has launched a unique VIP system to provides entire network users with hundreds of millions of fund subsidies. Traders will be divided into 9 levels based on transaction volume and other dynamic intelligence parameters. The profit of each order will contribute to the raise of VIP level in corresponding proportion. The higher the level, the higher the profit bonus rate. BitVito will continuously improve the VIP system and help users to grow rapidly in all aspects based on the differences in users’ demands at different stages.

BitVito is a crypto exchange that craves to promote a new ecology, stable and healthy development of crypto industry through unremitting efforts under the principle of “Born for User”.

