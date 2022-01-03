TrustPad – The Safest Multi-Chain Launchpad

Built on the Binance Smart Chain Network as a BEP-20 token, TrustPad ($TPAD) has positioned itself to be one of the safest launchpads on the market.
Established in April 2021, TrustPad is a multi-chain, permissionless, fundraising platform for crypto projects. They aim to kickstart the launch of projects seeking to enter the Initial Decentralized Offering (IDO) space while guaranteeing prime blockchain security to early investors.
A key strategy to execute this effectively is the hand-picking of high-quality projects launching on the blockchain.
TrustPad is supported on the Ethereum (ETH), Binance Smart Chain (BSC), Polygon (MATIC), and Solana (SOL) networks.
$TPAD was created with a total token supply of 100mil, programmed with a two percent deflationary burn fee. The fee is then split equally between user redistribution to all $TPAD stakers, and a burn fee sent directly to a dead wallet address. This will over time increase the scarcity of the token.
To participate in IDO offerings, members need to stake the TrustPad native token, $TPAD to participate. Participation includes nine tiers; three lottery tiers with varying return percentages and six tiers of guaranteed allocations with varying return multipliers.
TrustPad is similar to many other Decentralized Finance (DeFi) projects which are embedded into the current and expected future DeFi boom which is blossoming. The value proposition they offer is their philosophy driving the project, ‘ quality over quantity, anticipated benefiting the broader blockchain ecosystem with positive spill-over effects.
The fourth quarter of 2021 proved to be successful for TrustPad with their integration to the Cardano (ADA) ecosystem, Central Exchange (CEX) Listings, and the release of TrustPad’s DAO and governance.
For a full in-depth upcoming schedule of projects launching on the platform, click here.
Visit the TrustPad website for more information.
