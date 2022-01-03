Junk Removal Orlando Business Holds High Environmentally Conscious Standards

The family-owned business is comprised of a full-service junk removal team. It promotes safe and responsible junk hauling and disposal.

Junk Angel is pleased to announce that the company has deepened its commitment to safe and environmentally friendly practices during 2022. The company promotes the proper disposal of junk regardless of the type. The professional junk removal Orlando team will even help customers collect and sort junk items according to environmentally responsible destinations. There is no need to drag or transport large, bulky, or heavy items to the curb for removal. The courteous and friendly professional team will be happy to enter the customer’s premises upon request to remove specific items.

To protect Florida’s land, air, and water, the state’s lead agency for environmental management and stewardship (The Florida Department for Environmental Protection) conducts surveys and practices that keep the State of Florida eco-friendly. Junk Angel practices safe junk disposal, which reduces the effect of large garbage on the environment, thus enhancing waste management.

Further details about the company are available at https://junkangel.com/

Junk Angel is a local family-owned and operated firm that offers junk removal and disposal services for both commercial businesses and residential areas. From furniture to appliances to yard waste, Junk Angel gets junk removed from the home or office without the need to drag it all to the curb.

Customers won’t have to help carry or move any furniture, trash, debris, or waste; just point to the junk and the team members will haul it to the junk dumpsters. Customers can leave the heavy lifting to Junk Angel team members.

Junk Angel is insured and licensed, with guaranteed courteous and superior customer service by a veteran-owned business. The business strives to provide budget-friendly and rapid responses to customers throughout the service area. The service area includes Winter Park, Oakland, Altamonte Springs, Metrowest, Orlando, Groveland, Ocoee, Maitland, Windermere, Apopka, Sanford, Leesburg, The Villages, Lake Buena Vista, Clermont, Gotha, Kissimmee, Winter Garden, and surrounding areas.

About the Company:

Junk Angel Orlando is a full-service, environmentally friendly, family-owned, and operated junk hauling and removal service. The company serves all of the Orlando area. The business has been in operation since 2003.

