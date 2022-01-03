The 2nd edition of the Naijatraffic Awards was held on the 31st, December 2021.
The Naijatraffic award is all about Promoting, Encouraging and celebrating the Achievements of the New Generation for their Various Creativity’s in the Industry. The body has consistently uplifted Nigerians music on the Global stage since its inception. Nigerian Afrobeats Star, Fireboy DML became one of the biggest winners on the Naijatraffic Awards 2021 stage with two awards going to him including the Naijatraffic Awards Artist of The Year.
After Some weeks they Announce the Nominee’s For the 2021 Naijatraffic Awards, the organizer of the Annual Event “Iking Ferry“, has revealed the winners of each Award category.
In this 2nd edition of the Awards, They recorded over Five Hundred Thousand votes, with more than 7 million visitors across all the Awards Category’s.
From the Beginning, the Awards nomination and Voting were Conducted on Naijatraffic Awards official Website www.naijatraffic.ng/awards.
See the full list of Naijatraffic Awards 2021 winners:
Artist of The Year – FireBoy DML
Next Rated Artist – FoelyJoe
Song of the Year – Ckay (Love Nwantiti)
Best Song & Sound Recording Artist – Chike
Hypeman of the Year – Pocolee
Young Entrepreneur of the Year – JSL Nation
Best Indigeneous Artist – Portable
Entertainment Promoter – C’Eric Entertainment
Best Hip Hop / Rap Single – Pele King
Special Recognition – Stephanie O Bennard
Album of the Year – Fireboy Dml (Apollo)
Best Afro Pop Single – Teaza
Best Music Video – Nifemi Oosa 44.4 (Table 4 Two)
Best Entertainment Graphics Artistes – GR_Portrait
Music Producer of the Year – Bayologic
Best Inspirational Song With Message – Emmy Young
Comedian/Comic Act of the Year – Gospelvics
Blogger Of the Year – Ay Blogz
Entertainment Promoter With Potentials – GodBoy
DJ of the Year – DJ Yen-D
Best Collaboration – Oluwa Eben
About Naijatraffic Awards
Naijatraffic Awards is an annual Nigerian Online Music Awards, first introduced on 23rd August 2020, presented by Naijatraffic INC., to celebrate and promote the achievement of the new generation, encouraging them for their various creativities in the Entertainments Industries.
Media Contact
Company Name: Naijatraffic INC
Contact Person: Customer Support
Email: Send Email
State: Lagos State
Country: Nigeria
Website: https://www.naijatraffic.ng/awards/
