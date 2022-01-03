Avid Entrepreneur And Investor Kimisha King Impacts More Women With Queen's Mindset

Passionate Barbadian, Kimisha King, continues to impact the lives of women across age groups through the Queen's Mindset brand

Kimisha King has built a reputation for her volunteerism, with the exceptional Barbadian dedicating her life and resources to ensuring the betterment of her community and the country at large. In a related development, the successful entrepreneur and author, launched the Queen’s Mindset brand to inspire, educate, and encourage women of diverse backgrounds to push boundaries in their respective fields.

“Never be afraid to admit that you need help. Asking for help is not a sign of weakness, but it is a sign of strength!” said Kimisha King.

Millions of women in different parts of the world go through challenges as they struggle to make ends meet. The situation has become even more worrisome in recent times, amidst increasing cases of gender violence and discrimination against women in virtually all ramifications. However, some women have been able to rise above these ills to carve a niche and make changes, and Kimisha King is looking to help as many women as possible follow that direction to become game-changers.

The CEO of Queen’s Mindset has been able to touch the lives of thousands of women across the globe and leverages her experience working with different types of people and the experiences and victories of her past ordeals to help propel them to success. The approach adopted by Kimisha is particularly unique, personifying the journey to greatness and teaching women the principles of goal setting, overcoming dysfunction, and pursuing a purpose in life, as she serves as a financial coach, purpose coach, business consultant, motivational speaker, and personal development trainer.

Kimisha King has also recently published a book titled Journey to Thirty: The Naked Truth. I Am You! The self-help book chronicles Kimisha’s life journey, as she shares her wealth of knowledge with readers. The goal is to help individuals gain financial independence and entrepreneurs maximize their potential through simple-to-implement yet effective tips.

Over the years, Kimisha King has stayed true to her philosophy – God at the center he fills the room! and that of Napoleon Hill; “There are no limitations to the mind except those we acknowledge!”

Kimisha’s life journey is a remarkable one, and merits the admiration of many, demonstrating outstanding intellectual capability as is evident in her grades.

The graduate of Bachelor’s Degree in Labour and Employment Relations from the University of West Indies, Cave Hill Campus in Barbados, and an Associate Degree in Law, Government and Political Studies from the Barbados Community College with exceptional grades has created Queensmindset and most recently, the Battered Bruised Not Broken YouTube Series as well as the Red Table Talk Podcast. Kimisha has also achieved a Level 4 Caribbean Vocational Qualification in Assessment (Management). She is also a certified Internal Verifier for National and Caribbean Vocational Qualifications.

For more information about the Queen’s Mindset brand and how Kimisha King is shaping the lives of women worldwide, visit – www.queensmindset.net

