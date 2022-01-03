2021 The 25th China-Sanya Ultima Thule International Wedding Festival was successfully held, 25 years of prosperity, painting the romantic skyline

The 25th China-Sanya Ultima Thule International Wedding Festival 2021 was successfully held in Sanya from November 29 to 30. This year, while continuing the classics of previous years, it highlighted professionalism and innovation, with 15 thematic activities brilliantly presented, seeking trends and trends in the development of wedding tourism.

During the wedding festival, hundreds of domestic wedding industry experts and scholars, practitioners, and couples from all over the country gathered in Sanya to participate in the exciting major theme activities. We all went to the event to share opportunities seek common development. From event setting to brand shaping, from advice to concept output, this year’s wedding festival, with the cooperation of many parties, digs deep into the potential of the wedding industry and promotes the sharing of resources, creativity, and markets.

After 25 years of unremitting efforts, Sanya Ultima Thule International Wedding Festival has not only progressed in terms of content, organization scale, and brand building. However, it has also become an influential professional event in the national wedding tourism industry while greatly promoting the upgrading and development of Sanya’s wedding tourism industry. After decades of cultivation, Sanya’s wedding industry has released a strong vitality and is becoming a powerful “engine” for the recovery of the tourism economy.

(Subtitle) 15 thematic activities

This year, Ultima Thule International Wedding Festival covers 15 thematic activities, a tourism and cultural feast that is both international, fashionable, and innovative in spirit, taking Ultima Thule’s love culture to a new international, fashionable and professional level.

This year’s wedding festival is based on the model of “Wedding Festival + N.” 25 couples were recruited nationwide to make their love vows at the opening ceremony of the skyline wedding; the 3rd GWHI Global Wedding and Honeymoon Island Forum attracted representatives from tourism boards and wedding tourism industry from more than 20 countries and regions around the world. The 3rd GWHI Global Wedding & Honeymoon Island Forum attracted tourism boards and wedding tourism industry representatives from more than 20 countries and regions around the world to discuss the current state of wedding tourism during the epidemic and coordinate marketing plans for the global wedding and honeymoon island destinations with Sanya as the platform city after the epidemic; Ultima Thule International Wedding Festival Annual Awards Ceremony unveiled a number of awards including the best wedding photography The Ultima Thule International Wedding Festival annual awards ceremony unveiled a number of awards, including the best wedding photography brand, to thank the outstanding practitioners and companies committed to promoting the development of the wedding industry.

This is a visual feast; internationally renowned wedding planner Cai Shang once again creates the opening ceremony and skyline wedding stage “cloud feather.”In the gentle breeze, this piece of flying, fluttering feathers, on the boundless sea, like a flurry of dancing seagulls, is moving in the twilight of the night sky. The cubic pixel art deconstructs the skyline stone with the technique of cubic pixel art, and at a time when the imaging technology pursues more high-definition restoration of reality, the pixelated electronic style of dot painting micro details is like a renaissance in the digital era.

Galia Lahav 2022SS high definition collection “Do Not Disturb” wedding dress show their own understanding of beauty interpretation of romantic, luxury, sexy, vintage wedding dress doctrine.

Newly launched this year, the “One Marriage Certificate Tour to Sanya” adheres to the concept of becoming the overall market driving force for wedding tourism in Sanya, allowing for deeper integration of the wedding industry with the duty-free industry hotel industry and tourism. At the same time, the brand IP of Ultima Thule International Wedding Festival is continuously upgraded and created to make the Hainan wedding tourism industry bigger and stronger.

The main group of people getting married now are “post-90s” and “post-00s”, who prefer a destination wedding model that integrates wedding photography, wedding, and honeymoon as opposed to traditional hotel banquet-style weddings. 2021 25th China – Sanya During the Ultima Thule International Wedding Festival, Ultima Thule 2021-2022 wedding products were released, including “Spring Breeze,” “Love Letter” Lawn, “In Search of Eternity,” and “Wedding Spring Breeze,” “Love Letter” and “In Search of Eternity” are three themed destination weddings to meet the audience.

The wedding fashion product launch not only showed the audience the cutting-edge products of Sanya wedding tourism and promoted the one-stop service products of Sanya wedding tourism; in addition, it also enhanced the brand image of Sanya wedding tourism, promoted the linkage of resources between wedding product suppliers and guest sources, and promoted the linkage development of wedding industry.

Since the first Ultima Thule International Wedding Festival was held in 1996, Ultima Thule Excursion Area has successfully held 25 wedding festivals. The success of the event has not only enhanced the brand image and influence of the scenic area but also laid a solid foundation for the development of the wedding industry in the area. Today, the Ultima Thule excursion area has been built into a mature wedding service base, a popular choice for couples to choose travel photography, wedding photography, and hold weddings, receiving on average about 20,000 couples entering the park for wedding photos every year.

The annual Sanya Ultima Thule International Wedding Festival focuses on the characteristics and advantages of wedding tourism, responds to the popular consumption demand, fully combines the special resources of Sanya and the new fashion of destination weddings; simultaneously, it further shapes the image of Sanya wedding tourism destination and drives the joint development of the whole industry chain such as wedding photography, wedding ceremony, wedding exhibition, hotel accommodation industry, and catering industry.

Industry practitioner certification is an important mark of an international wedding tourism city. This year, Ultima Thule International Wedding Festival not only held the third GWHI Global Wedding and Honeymoon Island Forum, where representatives from 21 wedding and honeymoon island countries and regions around the world discussed the economic development and trends of global wedding and honeymoon island wedding tourism in the context of the epidemic but also launched the concept of Sanya GWHI certification for the first time. Moreover, 25 wedding industry elites from 7 countries were awarded the first batch of GWHI international certification after the procedures of recommendation or self-nomination by relevant organizations, qualification examination, recommendation or self-nomination by relevant organizations, qualification examination, and expert evaluation.

2021 China Love Theme Cultural Tourism Conference was held in Hainan Sanya International Convention and Exhibition Center, where representatives of nearly 50 head scenic spots, government departments related to culture and tourism, representatives of national culture, tourism, agriculture, recreation industry, and representatives of pendant enterprises gathered together to seek common development. The conference was held at the end of 2021, which made an important contribution to promoting the appropriate gathering of resources of culture, tourism, agriculture, and health industry in 2022, strengthening the typical leading drive, building a development pattern of “dotted line” and helping the rural revitalization policy.

Twenty-five years of spring and autumn, following the trend, achievement of the classic; 25 years of beauty, wind and rain, breakthrough. Sanya Ultima Thule International Wedding Festival has been held for 25 years without interruption, which is a kind of perseverance and butterfly change. In the future, Sanya will continue to innovate wedding tourism products, and with the support of preferential policies of Hainan Free Trade Port, promote the cross-border integration development of wedding tourism and culture, fashion, and other fields, create a more mature wedding tourism industry chain, and make Sanya’s wedding tourism industry more international, professional and boutique.

