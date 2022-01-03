Garden Suite Edmonton Builders Celebrate A Decade Of Excellence

The Edmonton Renovation Company proudly serves the entire Edmonton AB area. Smyth Stolarz has been providing premium kitchen, basement, and garden suite construction services for more than a decade.

Smyth Stolarz Construction Ltd. Is pleased to announce that the Edmonton company has been providing premium construction services for more than a decade. Smyth Stolarz Construction Ltd. is a renovation company that serves Edmonton AB and the surrounding areas. Smyth Stolarz has been providing premium basement, kitchen, and garden suite construction services in Edmonton for over ten years. Building a garden suite Edmonton allows homeowners to generate a rental income from their lot without giving up privacy in their main house.

According to the accepted definition, a garden suite is a compact living space in the backyard of a single detached, semi-detached house or row house. The structure must have its own bathroom, kitchen, living, and sleeping space to be a garden suite. By constructing a garden suite, homeowners can maintain their status as the sole residents of their home while adding some rental revenues from their lot.

The City of Edmonton has a promotional campaign in place to enhance infill development through garden suite zoning. Single or double-story buildings are placed behind single detached homes, rowhouses, or semi-detached homes. The structures known as garden suites are also called garage suites, backyard suites, laneway homes, and carriage houses. In order to promote more of these structures, The City of Edmonton has implemented the Secondary Suite and Garden Suite Grant Funding program. The funding assists property owners in constructing new or upgrading existing suites.

Smyth Stolarz Construction Ltd. is an Edmonton-based renovation firm that has served the Edmonton community for over a decade. Though the firm has grown over the years, the craftsmanship standards have been carefully maintained. The partners moved away from builder-grade minimum standards typical of many larger companies. To this day, the company maintains its client-centric business approach.

