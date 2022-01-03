Omaha Knee Doctor Launches Breakthrough Treatment To Relieve Pain Without Surgery or Pills

Omaha-based knee care center offers pain relief and recovery using a technique that addresses the cause of the pain. No surgery or medications are involved in the therapy.

Omaha Integrated Health and Chris W Driscoll are pleased to announce that the Omaha knee doctor has developed a breakthrough approach to treat pain in the knee joint. A growing number of Americans suffer from knee pain and the integrated health center sees knee pain complaints frequently. The most common issue which manifests as pain in the knee is simply wear and tear. Osteoarthritis is another ailment that affects the knee. Osteoarthritis symptoms and progression can be reduced through the individualized approach in the knee care clinic.

The treatment is unique and cutting edge in that it helps relieve pain without surgical intervention or pharmaceutical medications. For millions of Americans, the debilitating effects of pain in the knee are due to arthritis, osteoarthritis, and general wear. Joint pain victims have been told that knee replacement, steroids, and drugs are the only options. Many sufferers are told that surgery is a must to get relief.

The Omaha Integrated Health office provides a free consultation to determine if the innovative and exceptional new approach can relieve the pain. The method replenishes the lubricant in joints which may be lost due to injury and age. This is an approach that is innovative in its application and its effectiveness. The forward-leaning methods and approaches rely on identifying the underlying cause of knee pain and other types of joint pain.

In addition to issues with the knee joint, the technique may be useful in addressing pain in the shoulders. Other conditions in the menu of services include neuropathy, plantar fasciitis, thyroid, Diabetes Type II, headaches, migraines, carpal tunnel syndrome, and arthritis. In each patient, the focus is on identifying the condition’s underlying cause and applying functional therapy. The integrated approach means that conditions are addressed much earlier in the progression of the pain or other symptoms.

