Ultrasound Sales Firm Named Exclusive Distributor for SonoScape Ultrasound Across Rocky Mountain Region

Sono Solutions and Lee Holter are pleased to announce that the ultrasound sales firm has signed on with manufacturer SonoScape as the exclusive distributor for their products. The stellar performance of Sono Solutions is the magnet for the sign-up with SonoScape. As the Covid-19 pandemic continues to affect business methods across many industries, a change in contact tactics has become more common. There is greater reliance on virtual contacts, using the latest technology available to individuals and businesses. This has meant a change for Sono Solutions. The company has developed a process called the Virtual Demo.
The Virtual Demo is a web demonstration of nearly any ultrasound system. This service uses the digital video and/or audio output of the ultrasound system. The signals are processed through a premium video control module. The video control module feeds the signal into a web server, where it is coupled with a secondary camera feed which is focused on the user interface of the ultrasound system. All of this is packaged up into a single screen shared with the prospective client via a secure web meeting.
Further details about the company can be seen at https://sonosolutions.com/
The mission of the employee-centric firm is to deliver the highest quality ultrasound systems, parts, probes, clinical services, and repair solutions. A pillar of the business is to provide bias-free, analytic-driven data regarding ultrasound equipment performance, value, and flexibility. What this does for customers is to finally answer the question, “Which ultrasound system is best for my practice, and at the best price?” Our repair services ensure certified-repaired or new probes and parts. All repairs are completed with OEM original replacement components and parts.
The services available from Sono Solutions include system consulting, clinical training, depot services, and remote support. Customers can also take advantage of service and repairs, service agreements, and additional virtual consultations.
About the Company:
Sono Solutions is located in the beautiful community of Colorado Springs. It is able to reach customers throughout the nation thanks to digital technology. A range of services can be managed through virtual consultations.
Media Contact
Company Name: Sono Solutions
Contact Person: Lee Holter
Email: Send Email
Phone: (888) 977-1441
Address:2283 Waynoka RD, STE H
City: Colorado Springs
State: CO 80915
Country: United States
Website: https://sonosolutions.com/
