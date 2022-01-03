Industry leader FreeTravelAgent.com provides better deals online, impressive earning commission on travel

Travelers can earn money traveling, find better deals online, and plan their perfect travel itineraries by using the game-changing platform.

FreeTravelAgent.com has stepped up efforts to deliver the finest travel experience at an economical value, offering the best travel hack and better deals than individuals can find online.

“Many travelers don’t know that the prices they see online for flights, hotels, cruises, car rentals, events, show tickets, and more have commissions built-in. This means they do all the work, and the website they choose gets all the commission. That’s where FreeTravelAgent.com comes into the picture,” a company representative said in a statement.

As an expert travel agent, FreeTravelAgent.com has led the charge in sharing that commission with travelers.

“We put together the ultimate itinerary within travelers’ allotted budget. Our team of experts makes sure everything is perfect,” the representative said. FreeTravelAgent.com monitors flights, reservations, etc., and communicates any updates.

Apart from providing better deals than people can find online, they can also save money traveling using the innovative platform. FreeTravelAgent.com receives 80% of the booking commission from a trip and gives 20% of the commission to the individual.

“If they travel frequently, they should become a “travel agent” so they can earn 80% commission on all their own travel. In addition, if they want to make a business out of it, they can start right away via the platform,” the representative added.

Its wide range of services covers flights and hotels, cruises, corporate travel, international travel, leisure travel, concerts. The platform also covers show tickets, sporting events, and so much more.

“Through FreeTravelAgent.com, travelers can have an unforgettable adventure and travel experience planned for them today. Our team of professionals can help them fit their stay and experience within their budget,” the representative adds.

FreeTravelAgent.com assures it provides services for free. In fact, the platform pays individuals for using its services. The prices online for flights, hotels, cars, and more all have commission built-in. This means by allowing Free Travel agents to plan and book individuals’ itineraries, it gets the commission and pays them 20% of it.

FreeTravelAgent.com prides itself on having the most competitive prices.

“Some suppliers give us travel agents the opportunity to increase commission on certain bookings. At FreeTravelAgent.com, we do not ever increase the commission,” the representative stressed.

In rare cases where users find a massively discounted rate online, FreeTravelAgent.com said the platform would be able to match the price. In addition, individuals get better value on top of the 20% commission they are set to receive.

Those who want to learn more about FreeTravelAgent.com and the vast array of services it offers may visit the website for more information or become a fan by liking its Facebook page. Others ready to start a new opportunity and looking at how to be a travel agent may find more information here FreeTravelAgent.com.

