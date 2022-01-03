How Strike.Market's Alternative Data Helps Achieve Better Results in Stock Investing

Delving into the minute details of prominent companies and business trends has allowed Strike Market to empower its investor clients and give them an edge over their stiff competition. While most stock analysts rely on tried and tested methods, Strike Market goes deeper, exploring alternative data in addition to traditional data, creating all-encompassing, far more accurate reports.
The company has developed a ground-breaking system that utilizes innovative stock-screening methods, continuous updates on a real-time feed, and a clear overview of financial data of relevant companies.
Clients and customers of Strike. Market is privy to information that is otherwise exclusively accessible through multiple services and a myriad of web-scraping tools. The company is a pioneer in the space of alternative data analysis, presenting a comprehensive solution on a singular platform.
The fundamental features of Strike.Market includes an impeccably cataloged database of stocks and a set of cutting-edge alternative metrics-tracking tools. What separates Strike. Market from similar stock analysis brands is its unique ‘leave-no-stone-unturned’ approach.
Strike.Market delves into website traffic, mobile apps records, social media activity and popularity, Google trends, volumes of internet engine searches, patents, employees, revenues, dividends, insider trading records, and more.
The volume of data Strike.Market acquires, and analyses is tremendous. As a solution to avoid flooding its clients with heaps of information, Strike.Market presents its proprietary Smart Feed function.
The company’s clients have a personalized feed that can be customized and fine-tuned with a unique set of tools, allowing each user to create a customized information board by selecting relevant datasets.
Investors can laser-focus on specific alternative data metrics or have a clear overview of general information regarding relevant companies’ financials, insider trading, calendars, stock tips, and more.
Strike.Market’s Academy is one of the latest features of the website, offering powerful insight regarding some of the brand’s most impactful features and methodologies. Through this section, Strike.Market educates its customers and clients about the basics and importance of alternative data and its uses in stock research:
“Real-time information enables investors to have a more accurate perception of a chosen company’s business performance. Basically, investors need not wait only for the quarterly financial results to see how the company is doing. They can monitor the company frequently to determine whether it is getting more customers. Additionally, when used in conjunction with traditional data, investors can more accurately predict long-term results,” said Jakub Roz, Founder of Strike.market
Strike.Market has pioneered a solution for investors of all classes and all risk appetites, creating a platform that enables its users to thoroughly research selected companies, regardless of size, performance, or longevity in the market.
More information about Strike.Market, the website’s features, and the brand’s alternative data studies can be found on the company’s official website.
Media Contact
Company Name: Strike.Market
Contact Person: Jakub Roz
Email: Send Email
Country: Czech Republic
Website: https://strike.market
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.