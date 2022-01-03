BancorpTrust helps its clients establish Investment Banks, Offshore Banks, Investment Funds, Real Estate Funds, Credit Unions, and Capital Trusts without the bureaucratic red tape

BancorpTrust is a licensed Investment Bank and Statutory Trust that specializes in helping its clients establish investment banks, offshore banks, licensed investment funds, credit unions, capital trusts, capital protected private equity funds, and tax-exempt real estate funds through its sister company, Blockchain Digital City.

BancorpTrust’s extensive range of services enables clients to launch a new banking venture, including their own private label Mobile Banking Platform, API, and the acquisition of a SWIFT code in the name of their new financial entity without the bureaucratic red tape.

“BancorpTrust assists clients across the world, giving them access to the most creative, detailed corporate banking solutions on the planet complete with electronic payment capabilities, for a budget they can afford,” explains spokesperson for the company, Peter Graf.

“We know that by the time they approach us, our clients have done their research, comparing service providers only to discover they’re either too expensive or simply not worth their time.”

“Our Mobile Banking technology solutions enable your future banking clients to open a bank account from anywhere in a matter of seconds with seamless interaction.”

BancorpTrust’s Platinum Investment Banking package includes the following services:

– Certiﬁcate of Investment Banking/Fund License

– Certiﬁcate of Good Standing

– Articles of Incorporation

– By-laws

– A Trust Deed

– Apostille

– Registered Agent Fees for year 1

– Service Fees for year 1

– A Correspondence Bank account

– Private label e-wallet electronic payment system

– Professional corporate logo design

– Trademark and domain name registration

– SWIFT code

“Our Platinum package further includes a professional Private Placement Memorandum for your new entity Reg. D 506c, which you can use to raise capital, and a Trust Agreement and Declaration of Trust. Every investment bank also comes equipped with cryptocurrency facilities for absolute financial freedom,” adds Peter.

“Rest assured, BancorpTrust is highly experienced in establishing investment banks, offshore banks, licensed investment funds, credit unions, capital trusts, private equity funds, and tax-exempt real estate funds, even cryptocurrency facilities for clients across the globe.”

BancorpTrust’s investment banks and real estate trusts are fully authorized to collect money from the public and invest in diﬀerent businesses on behalf of the client’s account or for third parties.

“These types of investment banks and real estate trusts are ideal for raising capital, and the purchase and management of real estate, including shopping centers, oﬃce buildings, hotels and apartment blocks as well as for e-wallet and electronic payment solutions,” says Peter.

What’s more, BancorpTrust can establish investment bank and insurance trusts to ensure 100% capital protection for a client’s investors.

“By implementing a Capital Guaranteed Note Program, any losses are absorbed by your fund, which tends to invest 50% of fund capital into very conservative government-backed securities to help minimize the likelihood of losses in the event your business defaults.”

“Our expert management team has been in this industry since 1990 and has a track record of successful banking venture establishments for more than three decades. BancorpTrust is your exclusive source for your new ﬁnancial entity,” concludes Peter.

BancorpTrust is a Canadian based licensed Investment Bank and Statutory Trust that specializes in equity investments, mergers and acquisitions, management consulting, financial advisory services, and the establishment of investment banks, offshore banks, licensed investment funds, credit unions, capital trusts, capital protected private equity funds, and tax-exempt real estate funds through its sister company, Blockchain Digital City.

