LinkData Presents Premium IT Services, Enabling Dozens of Brands to Become Competitive Players on the Market

LinkData is a UK-based company specializing in IT support, security, Data Center solutions, web hosting, and a broad range of other digital services.

As digital transformation trends spread like wildfire, thousands of entrepreneurs, SMEs, as well as well-established mature firms strive to optimize their websites. New start-ups and businesses of all sizes follow the beaten path just the same.

A new company in any market is racing not only its competitors but also the clock; new technologies, techniques, and approaches lead to new customers. According to Genpact, “all companies are becoming tech companies. Some just haven’t figured this out yet or are moving dangerously slow through their transformation.”

The brand utilizes the latest web hosting and Cloud-based technologies, offers various domain services, and presents actionable networking and infrastructure-oriented solutions.

Domain orders, renewal, and transfers alongside multiple web hosting packages, dedicated servers, and VPS are some of the most notable benefits of engaging DataLink’s services.

In addition to providing individual services in the departments mentioned above, LinkData offers quick and convenient website building package plans, allowing its customers to set up an online shop at highly approachable prices.

LinkData packages include Basic, Premium, Premium Plus, and Ultimate; the plans differ in processing power, supported websites, online storage capacity, bandwidth breadth, and protection level.

The combination of individual services and pre-made plans makes LinkData services suitable for brands of all sizes, both new and well-established names in the industry, creating a robust online workhorse or refining a fully functional, existing one.

LinkData is an affiliate company of Silver Star Holding Corporation and was launched as an IT infrastructure and Data Center solution:

“We cater to businesses of all sizes, from small to midsize to large enterprise. We cover every industry sector with a vast depth of experience and expertise. Our breadth of knowledge allows us to assist you in a variety of situations, from the minor PC support issue to the design, installation, and maintenance of complex integrated systems.”

LinkData has collaborated with numerous high-profile clients and is a partner of RedHat, Dell EMC, HP, Cisco, Kaspersky, Microsoft, VMWare, Fortinet, and countless other household brands in the IT space.

The solutions LinkData offers are invaluable to the companies emerging in the work-from-home era, especially firms that offer digital services and digitally-enabled products. The company has served numerous satisfied clients over more than a decade. It continues to prove its position as the market leader in web hosting, site building, and data center-based service providers.

Through transparent practices and unparalleled quality of work, LinkData strives to refine its products and global impact, enabling countless tech firms to become and remain competitive in the current market’s landscape. More information about LinkData is available on the company’s official website.

