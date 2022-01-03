The Potty School is Successfully Helping Parents Navigate the Potty Training Journey

Serving families around the globe with their outstanding services.

Costa Mesa, California – The Potty School is a leader in the industry regarding educating parents on potty training their children. Established in 2016, the school offers highly skilled potty-training consultants who guide parents across the world in this journey and make it easier for children to transition out of diapers.

Michelle Swaney, CEO of The Potty School and author of ‘The Complete Guide to Potty Training: The Step-by-Step Plan with Expert Solutions for Any Mess’ said, “As a parent, I know how difficult it can be to transition your children out of diapers. My motivation behind starting The Potty School was to help parents train their kids. I genuinely feel that potty training doesn’t have to be done alone; the Potty School offers excellent potty training consultants who are trained in-house and are willing to support parents in this journey, one step at a time.”

The Potty School offers a variety of programs to its users, such as consultant calls, online courses, and a Diapers-to-Flush membership. During COVID-19, The Potty School pivoted its strategy from offering in-person classes to home consultations and phone/Zoom-based consultations and witnessed an exponential growth of 862.5% in the phone consultations user base in just 180 days.

“Due to the pandemic, people have spent a lot of time at home, and don’t often have the support they need to potty train their children. They often don’t know where to start. Through our virtual services, we help them navigate through this transition. We are truly honored to serve families around the globe with our professional services and are grateful for their trust,” remarked Michelle.

“The Potty School is a great choice if you are a first-time parent, have a child with special needs, or are simply a parent who has tried potty training and hasn’t gotten the desired results. I always tell my customers that you don’t have to be a therapist to potty train your child well (but that even therapists hire The Potty School)” she further added.

To know more about the services offered by The Potty School, please visit, www.thepottyschool.com

About The Potty School

The Potty School® is a leader in teaching, consulting, and encouraging parents to successfully potty their children via phone, virtually, and in-person. Families and caregivers can choose from consultations, courses, or a monthly membership. From diapers to flush, The Potty School has a way to support you.

