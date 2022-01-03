Asma Hussain-Haemaelaeinen – major German newspapers on 20th of December 2021 wrote about this attorney

Asma Hussain-Haemaelaeinen, LL.M. is a very well known labour law expert based in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. She is a former Fulbright scholar and a scholar by the Studienstiftung des Deutschen Volkes (German National Scholarship Foundation). Over the last twelve years she has successfully represented many employees against multinational companies based in Germany.
On December 20, 2021 major German newspapers, e.g. Sueddeutsche Zeitung, Handelsblatt, Financial Times and Spiegel reported about a major case in which Asma Hussain-Haemaelaeinen has represented the employee in the labour court. The employee sued for compensation of more than 100.000 Euro. Asma studied in Heidelberg, Germany and got a Master of Laws Degree from the University of Georgia, USA. She is fluent in five languages and has clients from all over the globe.
Asma Hussain-Haemaelaeinen is your contact partner in all questions relating to your employment relationship in Germany, e. g. questions as to your legal protection against termination by your employer, as to anti-discrimination law, as to workplace harassment and questions as to holidays and bonus payment. Especially she will also answer questions as to your work contract itself, e.g. which are your rights and obligations under this contract and the applicable labour law. She will also answer all your questions around employee pension, termination of your contract, notice period and severance payment.
Media Contact
Company Name: Rechtsanwaeltin Hussain-Haemaelaeinen
Contact Person: Asma Hussain-Haemaelaeinen
Email: Send Email
Phone: +49 6196-58655-602
Country: Germany
Website: http://www.rechtsanwaeltinhussain.com/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.