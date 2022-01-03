Bishesh Silwal AKA Bses Slwl I Prepares To Launch New EPBollyVibes

Upcoming music artist Bishesh Silwal AKA Bses Slwl I has a lot to get excited about in the new year. Heis planning the release of a new EP “BollyVibes” consisting of 4 original songs that haven’t been heardanywhere else. This social media star has his fans eagerly awaiting for the new songs to drop as theanticipated release date gets closer.This Hindi music EP has some of Bses Slwl I’s best work to date which features his fellow artists PA1G (Pawan Ghale Gurung) and Raj (Lyricist). While he has released some sneak peeks as to what to expect,the teaser only has fans excited to hear more. As Bses Slwl I gets ready to release this new album, he isalso planning to launch a website to give fans more exclusive access to his content.

Who is Bishesh Silwal AKA Bses Slwl I?

Bishesh Silwal known as Bses Slwl I is a Nepali music artist who is new to the scene but has already gota lot of attention to his name. Those who have been lucky enough to hear a preview of BollyVibes havenoted that this soundtrack is unlike anything being played in mainstream music today.He is completely original with his lyrics and melody, creating an original Hindi set of sounds that musiclovers will want to hear over and over again. BollyVibes is one music EP fans will have in their playlist onrepeat. When creating the songs for BollyVibes, Bses took a lot of inspiration from Bollywood entertainment andhis own life experiences. This is what makes this EP stand out among other music being released today.

What music fans can expect with BollyVibes

A lot of music lovers are eager to hear what’s in store when Bses Slwl I releases BollyVibes. This EP has4 new songs that Bses Slwl I mostly wrote himself and his friend Raj. The tracklist includes the followingsongs:

● KYL (Bses Slwl I X Raj)

● KMK

● CHCH

● KBT

Upon release of this new EP, Bses Slwl I is also planning to launch his official artist website https://bisheshsilwal.com.np. In the meantime, music fans can keep up to date with Bses Slwl I on socialmedia. His Instagram account has over 41K followers, under the handle @ibsesslwli. He is also active on Twitter, TikTok & Facebook using the handle @bsesslwli with both accounts. Peoplecan find him on these platforms to stay up to date when his new music is released.

