Rosso Caffe Launches New Line of Premium Coffee Capsules

Coffee enthusiasts will be provided with a variety of bold flavors and intensities while still maintaining compatibility with the Nespresso Original Line machines.

Rosso Caffe has been well known in the coffee industry since it introduced its Original Line of capsules in the United States almost 10 years ago. The concept was to provide quality roasts at a great price, while still offering compatibility with the Nespresso Original Line. Rosso Caffe is proud to say that they are one of the last major companies involved in every step of the coffee process, from sourcing, to roasting, packing, manufacturing, and finally, delivering the pods to all the coffee enthusiasts. With over 350,000 customers and more than 35 million capsules sold, Rosso Caffe is starting 2022 with the introduction of its new line of products.

The Reserve Edition by Rosso Caffe will be available in January and promises to provide customers with an elevated coffee experience. The all-new aluminum capsules are 100% recyclable and offer top-of-the-line sealing to keep the flavors fresh. The premium roasts are composed of 8 new flavors ranging from delicate and fruity to smooth and intense. The intensity is arranged from 6-12 allowing the customer maximum exploration. The Reserve Edition will be available as a bundle, individual flavors, and through subscription starting the first week of January.

For any more information visit their newly designed website below: https://rossocaffe.com/

