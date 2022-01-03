Nexus Box LLC Takes Integrated Business Solutions for the Modern Entrepreneur A Step Further

“We are a software development and marketing agency that solves the issues of modern businesses through unique and innovative solutions.” – Nexus Box LLC.

January 3, 2022 – H.G. Wells once wrote, “Adapt or perish, now as ever, is nature’s inexorable imperative.” These words ring true more than ever as everyone strives to keep up with today’s rapidly evolving business landscape. Thriving in the e-commerce space now revolves around the ability to adapt, innovate, and deliver.

Winchester, Virginia-based company Nexus Box LLC provides crucial support to entrepreneurs across the globe to do just that – and more. Combining technical expertise and modern marketing strategies, Nexus Box develops fresh and creative ways for businesses to connect and engage with their target audience.

CEO and Founder Michael Savino leverages his nearly two decades of entrepreneurial experience in the fields of technology and marketing in leading his talented team of professionals to help bring businesses and people together across the world wide web and beyond. In just a few short years, Nexus Box has established e-commerce systems as well as streamlined and boosted sales and marketing operations for a multitude of clients. The company has also since developed an impressive portfolio of mobile apps and software products.

Nexus Box specializes in web development, particularly Magento e-commerce sites, and offers customized services including, but not limited to, building e-commerce sites from the ground up; system maintenance and/or upgrades for both Magento 1 and Magento 2 sites; and migrating Magento 1 systems to more current e-commerce platforms like Magento 2, WordPress, or Shopify.

Beyond setting up e-commerce systems for success, Nexus Box makes it easy for clients to continue building and growing their business by providing supplementary technical services like web hosting (in partnership with Nexcess hosting), providing technical support, platform extensions, and mobile app development for IOS and Android alongside branding and marketing services which include print design, illustrations, social media management, screen printing, embroidery and more.

Nexus Box expertly develops customized solutions and resources to fulfill each clients’ unique business requirements. More information is available at https://www.nexusbox.io/.

About Michael Savino

Michael started his first company right out of college and has since pioneered several ventures including Artisan Grafix, Koolbeenz Entertainment, PC Works, and Dream Art Studios. Now a family man with almost 20 years worth of business acumen and insights in the marketing and e-commerce industries, he endeavors to continue developing dynamic business solutions to help clients grow their businesses in today’s ever-changing market.

