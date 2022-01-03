AirBnB Cleaning Services in Miami, FL

Miami, FL – White Glove Housekeeping Miami is a professional cleaning company in Miami, FL. The team has a wide range of services and wanted to inform people about AirBnB cleaning services. The group urged AirBnB owners to take up the service for ease of operation and a successful AirBnB.
One of the things that people can get from an AirBnB cleaning service in Miami is a damage report. The team said they take photos of the apartment, note any damages, and report to AirBnB and the owner. There is usually a limited time for the owner to report any damages.
AirBnB staging and cleaning services Miami is also part of the package. Staging the AirBnB to look exactly like it is on the photos is vital. Tenants usually expect to get what they paid for. We stage every inch of your AirBnB to look like you have them on the website.
White Glove Housekeeping Miami also has a full inspection with the Miami AirBnB cleaning service. Once the cleaners are gone, an inspection is done to ensure that all is set before the guest arrives. The inspection is done to ensure perfection. Anything out of order will be corrected at this stage.
About White Glove Housekeeping Miami
White Glove Housekeeping Miami is a professional cleaning company in Miami, FL. The company provides regular and safe cleaning for all its clients. The team has a wide range of services, including residential and post-tenant cleaning. The cleaning is also affordable and varies on the needs of the client.
Media Contact
Company Name: White Glove Housekeeping Miami
Contact Person: Dean Trotta
Email: Send Email
Phone: (407) 573-7765
Address:1756 N Bayshore Dr APT 15E
City: Miami
State: FL 33132
Country: United States
Website: http://www.wghousekeepingmiami.com/
