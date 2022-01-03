Holistic Voice Coach with ADHD Celebrates 25th Anniversary Year

Karen Lyu is a Korean-American holistic voice coach based in Chicago, IL, who is dedicated to transforming lives by transforming voices. In 2022, Karen is celebrating a major milestone, she has used her gifts and overcome her struggles with ADHD to reach her 25th anniversary year as a voice coach.
“Voice lessons with Karen Lyu are totally transformative! I have referred many acquaintances and dear friends to her, and In my experience, she consistently connects people with their powerful and authentic voice, and everyone’s expectations for the work are exceeded.”
Lee Truer – Counselor/Artist/Assistant Art Professor
Known as a unique and animated jazz singer/songwriter/actor/activist who has won multiple honors, her holistic services have grown over the years to include:
* Helping actors and teachers speak, sing, and emote without harming their voices.
* Developing underdogs to become professional vocalists who can perform in multiple genres and languages.
* Helping “hopeless cases” learn to sing more than just “Happy Birthday”.
* Teaching songwriting to serious beginners.
* Transforming the voices of people with spasmodic dysphonia.
* and more…
Her fun, compassionate, concise, and results-focused voice trainings for all ages have been offered in MN, TN, and South Korea at venues such as West Bank School of Music, Korea Improv Theater, Tennessee Language Center, One World Festival, Doosan Corporation, and online since 1997. She recently moved to Chicago, IL and her services are currently 100% online, due to COVID-19.
Karen is passionate about showing that you can reach your vocal ambitions, even if you have every obstacle in the world. With her holistic approach, learning how to sing turns from a cookie-cutter method to an intuitive, all-encompassing, straight-forward approach. This is what gives her students quick, yet memorable results.
Karen started in Minneapolis, MN, as an independent voice teacher and grew to become the Voice Department Head and Executive Director of the legendary West Bank School of Music.
She is a certified John Henny New Science of Singing Voice Teacher, a 10-year member of the Voice and Speech Teachers Association (VASTA), a full member of the National Association of Teachers of Singing (NATS), and an eHow voice expert on YouTube.
Due to her love of jazz, she earned a BSS in Jazz Studies, Vocal Performance from Cornell College in 1993.
Karen’s honors include a MusiCares/Grammy Foundation grant, a $10,000+ arts patron sponsorship, and a Minnesota State Arts Board grant.
Like Emma Watson, Simone Biles, Lisa Ling, and Adam Levine—who also have ADHD—she has learned to see her ADHD as a strength.
Karen loves exploring new technology and simple solutions for people with special needs.
She has taught up to 36 students per week, and her goal for 2022 is to surpass her 1000th student mark.
Media Contact
Company Name: Holistic Voice Coach
Contact Person: Karen Lyu
Email: Send Email
Country: United States
Website: http://www.holisticvoicecoach.com/
