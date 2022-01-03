Regenerative Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Outlines More Details On Prolotherapy

Washington, DC – In a website post, regenerative Orthopedics and Sports Medicine have shared what prolotherapy Washington’s solution entails.
Prolotherapy has been known to help patients with chronic pain and other conditions such as arthritis and fibromyalgia. Prolotherapy is a regenerative injection therapy that stimulates the body’s natural healing process by encouraging cartilage growth.
Prolotherapy injections are typically used for joints such as the knee, ankle, shoulder, hip, or spine. But they can also use them on ligaments of any type throughout the body, including the neck, wrist, or elbow. And these are some of the areas that Regenerative Orthopedics and Sports Medicine offer about prolotherapy in Washington.
It involves injecting the affected area with a solution that stimulates tissue healing and regrowth. Washington Prolotherapy is an injection-based treatment used to help treat persistent or recurring pain. Prolotherapists inject the affected site(s) with saline (a sterile saltwater compound), dextrose (another form of sugar), local anesthetic agents such as lidocaine hydrochloride, epinephrine (adrenaline), or phenol mixed in solutions designed specifically for each patient’s condition.
Regenerative Orthopedics and Sports Medicine lead a paradigm shift in orthopedics and sports medicine. They help shape the industry by remaining rooted in peer-reviewed research and scientific evidence. The physicians are supported by continuing education and collaboration with complimentary fields like physical therapy and nutritional supplementation. ROSM physicians are highly-trained in diagnostic musculoskeletal ultrasound and adept at directly visualizing and treating various conditions, including acute and chronic injuries to joints, muscles, nerves, ligaments, and tendons.
