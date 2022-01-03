"Swept Away, A True Story of Grief & Acceptance" by Becky Graff Sells Over 700 Copies in First 18 Days

West Jordan, UT, USA – January 3, 2022 – The book “Swept Away: A True Story of Grief and Acceptance” has quickly become a bestseller. In just 18 days, it’s sold over 700 copies. This real-life story is an open, honest, and highly vulnerable look inside the event that completely changed the lives of Tim and Becky Graff. It follows the first year after their loss and is a deeply personal look inside the turmoil and triumphs they’ve experienced.

The book was released on December 11, 2021, marking the 19 month anniversary of losing their daughters. Both the ebook and hardcover version are scheduled to be released on January 11, 2022. The release of Swept Away has been a fast success leading to Graff receiving several speaking invitations, including being invited to speak at an annual yoga retreat and a regional church group gathering in January. Graff’s story has been featured in local news outlets and is scheduled for a tour of national podcasts.

Becky Graff and her husband Tim lost both of their daughters during a freak flash flood in a Utah slot canyon. What was meant to be a wonderful mother’s day memory turned into the worst nightmare a family could have. Overcome with loss and grief, Becky and Tim found strength in each other and their faith. Becky painstakingly shares the first year of recovery in her deeply personal memoir, “Swept Away – A True Story of Grief & Acceptance.” Through seemingly unconventional methods of processing their loss, they are sharing their story in hopes of helping others who are struggling.

“I feel extremely honored and blessed to be in a place in my journey where I can share this story with others. Even though I’m holding it in my hands. I never thought I would write this book. Truthfully, it was hard.” said Becky. “In my wildest nightmares, I could have never imagined losing a child… let alone two of them in such a tragic way. Since that moment just over 18 months ago, we have been working on rebuilding a life that makes some sort of sense. It has been far from easy, but we have slowly found snippets of joy in life again.”

“Swept Away: A True Story of Grief and Acceptance” is available wherever books are sold, including being sold at two local retailers: Yes! Printing and Suvita Hot Yoga.

Call for interviews with Becky Graff and to order your copy of “Swept Away, A True Story of Grief & Acceptance” can be done at www.sweptawaytruestory.com.

About Becky Graff

Becky Graff is an entrepreneur, speaker, and best selling author. In her personal memoir, “Swept Away, A True Story of Grief & Acceptance” Becky shares her deeply personal look inside the first year after losing both of her daughters in a freak flash flood. It is an honest and heartbreakingly beautiful journey through the turmoil and triumph that comes from attempting to rebuild a life torn apart.

