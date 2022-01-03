Acroscell Provides Manual and Auto Patch Cardiac Ion Channel Screen Panels to Evaluate the Inhibitions of Drug

Acroscell announced the release of its cardiac ion channel screen panels to evaluate the inhibition of drugs and accelerate the development of cardiac & neuronal safety profiling and translational assays for the academia, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology industries.

New York, USA – January 3, 2022 – Acroscell, the division of Creative Bioarray, is a service company with strong strength in the field of electrophysiological techniques. With a cutting-edge electrophysiological screening platform, Acroscell is capable to reveal specific abnormalities in many genetic models of human cardiovascular & brain disease, as well as the effect of new molecules on body functions. Recently, Acroscell announced the release of its cardiac ion channel screen panels to evaluate the inhibition of drugs and accelerate the development of cardiac & neuronal safety profiling and translational assays for the academia, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology industries.

One of the most important cardiovascular (CVS) burdens in safety pharmacology is a life-threatening disease called torsade de pointes (TdP), which is mainly caused by changes in the activity of hERG (Kv11.1) channels and other important cardiac ions mediation channels (Cav1.2, Nav1.5, Kv4.3, Kir2.1 and Kv7.1). Many compounds can affect the activity of ion channels or transporters, thereby having the potential to delay ventricular repolarization and lead to prolonged QT interval. Creative Bioarray has a group of experts with many years of experience in ion channel safety analysis and cardiotoxicity assessment, and provides electrophysiological services for in vitro (such as hERG safety) analysis and in vivo (such as ECG QT analysis) analysis.

Creative Bioarray has developed a GLP-compliant in vitro electrophysiological service, providing customers with a powerful ion channel platform for characterizing the mechanism of action and safety of lead compounds. This in vitro cardiac profile screening provides a comprehensive safety analysis, including inhibition testing and IC 50 indicators. By evaluating its ability to block hERG channels in vitro and prolong the QTc interval of ventricular repolarization and electrocardiogram, it effectively eliminates the risk of approving drugs that may produce TdP in patients. With traditional patch clamp and MEA technology, Creative Bioarray can provide services to detect and analyze the effects of candidate drugs on key cardiac ion channels and pathways and provide predictable and repeatable data.

Creative Bioarray provides manual and automatic patch clamp human Nav1.5 (hNav1.5) tests to evaluate the inhibitory or enhancement effect of drugs on the hNav1.5 channel. The current before recombination and the current after recombination is measured by patch clamp and applied to the calculation of Nav1.5 suppression.

“We can provide cardiac safety panel detection, conducting tests to determine the drug’s interaction with cardiac ion channels, which are targets for QT prolongation. Our cardiac ion channel panel can help minimize unnecessary classification of promising compounds.” said Hannah Cole, the marketing director of Creative Bioarray, she also said, “Furthermore, our team can provide a customized solution to satisfy specific needs.”

