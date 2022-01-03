Microbialtec Develops Bacterial Delivery System to Support Microbial Drug Discovery

Microbialtec announced the release of its flagship bacterial delivery system in order to accelerate the progress of microbial drug discovery.

New York, USA – January 3, 2022 – Microbialtec, a reliable platform specialized in microbiological research-related issues. With cutting-edge technologies and an experienced team, Microbialtec is capable to assist researchers in exploring microbes and health, production, and the environment to make better use of microbial resources with an overall microbiological research program, including sample collection, preservation methods, preliminary experiments, and effect evaluation, etc. Recently, Microbialtec announced the release of its flagship bacterial delivery system in order to accelerate the progress of microbial drug discovery.

Microorganisms play an important role in the development of natural product chemistry and medical treatments. As one of the most important cancer chemotherapeutics, many microbial compounds that can suppress the immune response have been discovered. There may be further applications in various fields of pharmacology, to promote development by screening using simple enzyme analysis before testing in intact animals.

Microbialtec researchers are now extracting bacterial DNA from soil and marine habitats, cloning large fragments into, for example, bacterial artificial chromosomes, expressing and screening libraries of new compounds in host bacteria. This metagenomic effort has allowed people to access a huge untapped library of genetic and metabolic diversity. In addition, one of the latest methods to discover drugs from microorganisms is co-cultivation. In the co-cultivation strategy, Microbialtec can cultivate two or more organisms from different species. In this way, their physiology changes to produce mysterious compounds that cannot be produced in conventional culture media.

The development of an effective, safe, targeted-specific drug delivery system to enhance the therapeutic effect and reduce side effects is of great significance for clinical treatment. The characteristics of microorganisms, such as self-propulsion, in situ production of therapeutic agents, penetration into tumor cells, and enhancement of immunity, are important for the development of efficient delivery vehicles. The bacterial delivery system provided by Microbialtec includes the synthesis of protein drugs, cell invasion and drug release.

“Creative Biogene is the premier organization that provides professional and comprehensive metabolomics analysis services for partners in the pharmaceutical and academic research fields.” said Marcia Brady, the marketing director of Creative Biogene, she also added, “We are capable to provide a one-stop microbiological solution, covering all stages from microbial sample collection to detection and analysis.”

About Microbialtec Platform

As a division of Creative Biogene, Microbialtec platform has an experienced technical team involving molecular biology, medicine, bioinformatics, statistical ecology. With 10 years of front-line scientific research experience, Creative Biogene supports customers with an overall microbiological research program and is capable to satisfy customized needs at affordable prices.

Media Contact

Company Name: Creative Biogene

Contact Person: Marcia Brady

Email: Send Email

Phone: 1-631-386-8241

Country: United States

Website: https://www.microbialtec.com

