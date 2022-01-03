"Korea Contents Week," a Comprehensive Korean Culture Festival in 7 Countries Around the World

There has been a rise in interest in Korea from people around the world, backed by the popularity of K-POP, K-Drama, K-Movie, and K-Beauty. Against this backdrop, Korea Contents Week, focusing on seven countries around the world, has contributed to the further increased interest in Korean culture. The Korean culture festival aims to become serendipity for people around the world who are tired from COVID-19 and to bring comfort to their souls.

Korea Contents Week was launched for the first time this year by the Korean Culture and Information Service. It features content on Korean culture of various aspects, including culture, industry, and real-life technology. The contents, based on four keywords of “Feel,” Participate,” Meet,” and “Introduce,” will be available until April 2022 both online and in seven Overseas Korean Cultural Centers in Los Angeles (USA), France, Hong Kong, Kazakhstan, Russia, Vietnam, and Belgium.

K-POP star Jeon Somi, who is loved by global citizens, will be the ambassador for Korea Contents Week to spark interest and participation from people around the world and introduce various types of online content. Also, the five major videos of the Korea Contents Week that incorporate interesting aspects of Korean culture will be available on the official YouTube channel.

In addition, Korea’s major cultural organizations, such as the National Museum of Korea, Namwon National Gugak Center, and the Asia Cultural Center will join in to showcase online contents of Korea’s traditional culture, including “Pyeongsaengdo, a Life Dreamed of in Joseon Dynasty,” Oh! Pansori, See, Enjoy, and Learn Pansori!” and “Goseong Ogwangdae Mask Dance Drama , a Metaverse Immersive Theater.”

Currently, three contests and events that are available for everyone around the world are featured on the Korea Contents Week Instagram account – “Making a Korean Name Contest,” Hanbok Coloring Contest,” and the “Find B(o)j(a)g(i)! Event.”

The “Making a Korean Name Contest” aims to share the excellence of the Korean language. Participants are asked to write a Korean name they wish to have and the reason why in handwriting, upload a picture of it on their social media account, and leave a comment in the post on the Korea Contents Week Instagram account with a link to their own post.

For the “Hanbok Coloring Contest,” a contest featuring the traditional clothing of Korea, participants choose one of the five designs provided by Korea Contents Week and decorate the Hanbok design they wish to wear with different colors and materials. To participate in the contest, participants must upload their completed Hanbok on their social media account with the required hashtags, and leave a comment in the post on the Korea Contents Week Instagram account with a link to their own post.

The “Find B(o)j(a)g(i)! Event,” an event that applies the traditional Korean item bojagi, is also available on the Korea Contents Week Instagram account.

More information is available on the Korea Contents Week website (http://kocoweek.com) and the official Instagram account (@kocoweek).

