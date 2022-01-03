Primens Takes In-Home Professional Pet Grooming To The Next Level With Primens Pet Hair Trimming Kit

Busy schedules frequently keep people on the go, so pet hair grooming often gets pushed aside by other commitments. Perhaps, furry buddies hate visiting a groomer, and a simple hair cutting procedure feels like one of the Avengers’ battles – hair all over the place, dog that’s terrified, and keeps on giving dog owners accusing gazes.
But no matter what, maintaining pet hair in good condition is essential not just for the neat look. It is also critical for the dog’s health.
“Just like humans, dogs feel much better when they are clean and well-groomed,” says Michael, one of the founders of the Primens brand. “We have recently adopted Shih Tzu Lulu and hair grooming has become our routine. I have no clue how we could have coped with tangles and mats if we haven’t maintained her hair properly. Besides, she likes it when we are trimming her hair at home and hates it when we take her to the groomer. Rachael and I saw the need to get a pro dog grooming kit for in-home use. None of the ones we tried met our needs, so we decided to create that perfect product by ourselves.”
Primens introduces a pet grooming kit that includes everything dog owners need to buzz off dog’s hair: dog hair clippers with sharp ceramic blades, six guard combs for various hair styles, a comb, scissors, a cleaning brush, an oil bottle, and an apron.
It’s All About the Health
For cats and dogs, hair grooming is essential for their health. As dog owners neglect proper hair hygiene, this might result in severe health consequences. When they groom a pet’s hair, they can discover health issues that hide under fur. Also, matted hair can lead to skin irritation or infect wounds, while ungroomed hair mat can become a favorable environment for fleas and ticks.
Primens dog grooming supplies are reliable assistants while maintaining the well-being of pets. The dog hair trimmer allows dog owners to effortlessly buzz off long hair to prevent it from getting matted. 33-teeth ceramic blades easily cut hair without pulling it, so pooches won’t feel any discomfort during the procedure.
Just Let Pets Stay Cool
Dog owners may want to give their thick-haired pet a ‘summer cut’ to help them stay comfortable during hot, humid summer weather. While shaving cats or dogs might not be the best idea (in fact, this might make things even worse), a moderate trimming would save them from overheating.
“Our Persian cat Gracie hated summers until we tried our pet grooming clippers on her. We used the largest guard comb to make certain enough hair is left to support the natural cooling system. The motor works quietly, so our timid cat was absolutely calm during the trimming procedure,” states Michael.
A Splendid Way to Show Off
Pets are fur parents’ pride. And many want them to look gorgeous. This frequently involves getting stylish haircuts.
With Primens dog trimmer for grooming, they get to easily style their pets’ hair the way they want without wasting time and money on frequent groomer visits. Thanks to six detachable guard combs, they will easily regulate the length of hair pet parents cut and will never trim too much.
Perfect Bonding Time
If the pet panics at ‘Come on, buddy, we are going to the groomer,’ perhaps, it’s time to think of arranging an in-home grooming salon. Dog owners may consider it a chance to spend more time with their furry friends and build a stronger connection.
Primens dog clippers for grooming work for any fur type and ensure pets enjoy the hair trimming. Due to two speed modes, these are great dog clippers for grooming for thick coats and thin hair. The cordless design allows dog owners to do the hair cutting job in any place that feels good for their pet. They only have to charge it from time to time. A display shows how much power is left.
Conclusion
Keeping pet hair well-groomed is essential from the aesthetical, health-related, and bonding sides. With Primens pet clippers, dog owners can trim their pet’s hair in the way they want without costly groomer visits. The device is powerful enough to handle all fur types, even the thick ones. The quiet motor won’t scare cats or dogs, while detachable guard combs will let pet parents create a perfect and even haircut. These pet clippers for dogs and cats are indispensable for all pet parents who want only the best for their furry friends.
Media Contact
Company Name: Prime Products Shop
Email: Send Email
Country: United States
Website: https://primens.biz/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.