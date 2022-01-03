Academy ABA Announces the Team Making It Possible

Roswell, GA – Academy ABA, in a website post, has highlighted in detail the professionals it offers.
The Pediatric Psychologist specializes in psychological testing, evaluations, and individual treatment, specifically in Autism and related diagnosis. The Psychological component plays an important role in ABA therapy Roswell programs, as the “starting line” that ensures the child is accurately diagnosed and recommended for other therapy services.
The BCBA is a Supervisor who conducts behavioral evaluations of clients, designs behavior and individual support plans for clients, and provides training to caregivers. The outpatient Behavioral Services BCBA’s work with a team of Behavioral Technicians to provide a range of ABA Therapy in Roswell assessments and clinical services for children and adolescents with autism spectrum disorders and related developmental disabilities.
The Behavior Technician from the Roswell Autism School provides direct one-on-one behavioral interventions to teach communication, social, and daily living skills and reduce problematic behaviors in the clinic, home, community, and school settings. Behavior Technicians will utilize interventions developed out of the science of Applied Behavior Analysis.
The program coordinator is the person that ensures everything is going smoothly. The Program Coordinator will be responsible for seamlessly guiding people through each step of the process and ensuring everything is going as quickly and effortlessly as possible.
About Academy ABA
Academy ABA has over 20 years of experience working with children on the Autism Spectrum. They boast a large staff of very well-trained Speech Therapists, Occupational Therapists, and Physical Therapists. Working with thousands of families over two decades, they understand the value of an integrated therapy approach. They have designed a complete program that delivers measurable results with as little stress as possible.
Media Contact
Company Name: Academy ABA
Contact Person: Andy Margow
Email: Send Email
Phone: (770) 754-0085
Address:11660 Alpharetta Hwy
City: Roswell
State: GA
Country: United States
Website: https://academyaba.com/roswell-ga/
