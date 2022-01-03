TEAVEN – Design competition to rethink tea-centres launched by UNI

Creating a haven for tea enthusiasts!

An International Architectural design competition platform is seeking inspiring concepts that will reimagine the potential of tea houses as a social centre in natural and informal settings.

The competition ‘TEAVEN’ offers $24K worth of cash prizes for designing a Tea-center around tea fields that offers the experience of both native and exotic types of famous tea traditions and flavors.

UNI, a global network of architects and designers, has launched the competition based on the narrative of tea, its history, evolution, and branches over the world.

Tea is an ancient drink dating back to the 3rd Century AD, originally used as medicine in Southwest China. Adopted by many countries over the years, there are traditions and cultural appropriations that one must think of while brewing a simple cup of tea, as they are indicative of logical and scientific techniques behind the type of tea.

The Chinese held a monopoly of tea, but by the 17th Century, it became popular in Britain that furthered its production in their colonies, like India. As tea production became commercialized, its reach spread throughout the world, and many cultures elevated it to cater to social events. Tea ceremonies are traditional rituals in China and Japan, while tea parties are part of daily life in the United Kingdom, Turkey, India, and so on.

Today, tea is a widely consumed drink around the globe, next to the water.



The practice and art of tea making have become a part of daily life and culture for many communities, but its social role is more intricate than what is known. The aesthetic of the tea-drinking surrounding is as important as the art and interaction in tea culture.

This design competition, titled TEAVEN, which was launched in the month of August 2021, calls on designers and architects to submit their design for a tea center around tea fields which lays out the themes of tea cultures from different regions in a cohesive manner, keeping the experience authentic and inflicting no offense.

Organizers are asking the participants to explore how the design can respond to the sensitive location, environmental constraints as well as socio-cultural and economic background of tea in the site context.

Entries will be reviewed by a panel of esteemed professionals from the field of architecture which includes Ar. Vimal Patel (Principal Architect-UNSEEN Architects, Ahmedabad, India) among others.

The top designs shall be awarded with cash prizes of upto $6000 (winner); 6 x $1400 (runner-ups); 12 x $600 (honourable mentions) and 4 x $600 (people’s choice)

Submissions for this competition closes on 08 February 2022

UNI brings together the world’s largest pool of design challenges that are curated by the finest architecture academicians and professionals globally. With over 200,000+ registered members, UNI ties the academia and professional spheres of architecture together through a unique knowledge sharing web platform.

