Top Realtor in San Francisco, CA: Bay Area Real Estate Is Almost Always Sold Above Asking Price

The Bay Area of San Francisco has always been a hot spot, and people flock to the area each year for a variety of reasons. Most do not realize it, but home prices within the Bay Area have historically sold for higher than the asking price. That trend is returning.

Danielle Lazier is a real estate listing agent working in San Francisco, CA. She and her team of real estate professionals recognize the returning trend and have some suggestions for those looking to buy or sell.

“The first thing to consider – the low price concept of finding buyers is well used,” said Lazier.

People who are looking for a home should do the same thing that appraisers and agents do – find comparable properties in comparable areas. In a large area like the Bay Area, this is a relatively simple task to do. Use this information to attract a wide number of potential buyers.

“Market value is very important to consider. This is what your buyer is going to be willing to pay. However, what are the other amenities that are around the home that may attract a buyer? Is it near good schools, shopping and the like,” said Lazier, speaking as a realtor agent in San Francisco.

