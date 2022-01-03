Go Cloud Architects Releases "AWS Certified Solutions Architect Professional Exam Guide"

Port Saint Lucie, Florida – January 3, 2022 – Go Cloud Architects and Go Cloud Careers is pleased to announce that on December 25, 2021, it successfully released the e-book entitled “AWS Certified Solutions Architect Professional Exam Guide.” With over 4,000 pre-release orders, the company expects over 100,000 downloads during the first quarter of 2022. This is a must-have book for individuals interested in cloud computing careers, getting cloud certification, and building an elite tech career. The book is available for free and can be downloaded here.
The book covers everything one needs to prepare for the SAP-C01 exam offered by Amazon, Inc. AMZN. A passing exam score bestows the “AWS Certified Solutions Architect Professional” designation. AWS, or Amazon Web Services, is Amazon’s cloud computing division, one of the world’s most broadly adopted cloud platforms and issuer of the cloud competency certification. AWS is utilized by startups, large enterprises, and government agencies.
“I am thrilled to offer this comprehensive exam guide which goes beyond providing a how-to on configuration, but offers additional context on how these solutions work in the larger cloud computing environment,” stated Michael Gibbs, CEO of Go Cloud Architects and Go Cloud Careers. “At Go Cloud, we focus on the architecture and the knowledge necessary to get cloud hired as well as certified. This ‘certification plus’ concept separates and differentiates us from our competition. This e-book is one of the many tools we offer as a means to that end.”
Following the successful launch of this e-book, Go Cloud is actively working on the curriculum design for their “Helping Heroes Get Hired” pilot program. Helping Heroes Get Hired is designed to be a one of its kind cloud architecture vocational training program for veteran and current military servicemen and servicewomen, who are seeking high-paying in-demand professional careers after service. The program will continue building on the foundational concept that Cloud Architects need more than a certification but executive-level skills to properly understand business needs and design cloud systems.
About Go Cloud Architects
Go Cloud Architects and Go Cloud Careers is an educational organization that builds high-performance cloud computing careers. Go Cloud is founded on one premise – we get you hired. While other organizations focus on certifications or just technical proficiency; Go Cloud students develop a practical and deep knowledge of the cloud computing roles and responsibilities to build an elite tech career. In addition to technical competency, the core instructional emphasis includes teaching the skills necessary for elite technology roles. These include leadership skills, attitude, emotional intelligence, communication skills, presentation skills, sales skills, interview skills, and more. Go Cloud students finish with more than just certifications, and by combining these executive-level skills are more desirable to employers; and will ultimately be more effective in their careers long term.
Educational instruction is provided virtually. Students can learn from anywhere with a unique in-person-like experience, through the latest video and audio technologies. Instruction is not a slideshow with a voice-over presentation.
