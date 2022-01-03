Best Real Estate Agents In Noe Valley, CA, Share Real Estate Market News

The pandemic has affected everyone to some degree, but those in the real estate industry have seen massive changes from previous years.

Danielle Lazier is a Realtor agent in Noe Valley, California. The real estate market is exploding with homes moving off of the market – often above the listing price.

Lazier believes it is because more and more families have shifted their priorities when it comes to a home they want to buy. Many will be working from home or on a hybrid schedule for years to come. Noe Valley is attractive because of its proximity to downtown San Francisco, Silicon Valley, and many wonderful schools. People are looking for homes with space, distance from one another and an area for quiet work.

“I checked our numbers from 2020 until now, and I was absolutely blown away. We have homes selling over the asking price. Condos are moving very close to the asking price as well. Best of all, very few homes are sitting on the market for more than a couple of weeks or a month. Our market is that hot,” said Lazier on behalf of her Vivre real estate agency in Noe Valley.

The current market trends may continue, plateau or possibly correct depending on broader economic factors and the virus, though there are no signs of a slowdown, especially for single family homes and well-appointed condos. No one is 100 percent sure what will happen. Lazier, on the other hand, is wanting anyone looking to relocate to the Noe Valley area to consider the move and soon. Properties are moving quickly.

The Danielle Lazier Vivre real estate agency is in Noe Valley, California and San Francisco. Visit the website at http://vivrerealestate.com to get in touch.

