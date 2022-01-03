Enjinstarter – A Next-Generation Launchpad For The Metaverse

Built on the Enjin Jumpnet Blockchain, Enjinstarter ($EJS) is a blockchain gaming launchpad initiative focused on growing the Enjin ecosystem and the metaverse.

Current and potential members have the opportunity to take part in the movement to decentralize the Metaverse and bring NFTs to Polkadot (DOT).

Due to being built on the Jumpnet blockchain, the platform has no gas fees, the NTF’s are carbon-negative and are supported by smart contracts.

Enjin as an entity, enables creators and game developers to execute capital-raising campaigns and build communities using blockchain technology.

Enjinstarter is a launchpad that is affiliated with Enjin but owned and operated independently. Enjin solely controls the technology for Enjinstarter making them the proprietary platform provider.

Enjinstarter was established in 2021 and is a proud member of the Blockchain Game Alliance (BGA), the group advocating for blockchain in the gaming industry.

The recorder market cap is 73.34mil $USD and Enjinstarter is supported by the Ethereum (ETH), Binance Smart Chain (BSC), Solana (SOL), and Polygon (MATIC) networks.

Check their Twitter for exciting upcoming project listings.

Enjinstarter’s vision is to build a thriving ecosystem for blockchain gaming introducing new ways for Players-To-Earn (P2E) crypto in a fun and engaging manner. The organization’s core community of forward-thinking creators and supporters are early adopters and aims to continue growing the tribe.

They plan to contribute to creating a better metaverse and include more emerging technologies on the journey. A transition is occurring in how humanity views the virtual world as we accelerate towards revolutionizing how we work, live, and play.

Enjinstarter distinguishes itself by offering game developers a way to explore other innovative ways of raising capital like Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT’s), to fund projects. Decentralized assets like NFT’s can further empower users’ digital ownership.

Creators and game development studios can embrace the Enjin ecosystem’s robust blockchain with zero gas fees. This allows for more efficient digital asset strategy execution.

Enjinstarter will guide developers on integrating and moving their NFTs from any chain onto Efinity. These integrations will contribute to the roadmap towards Efinity, the crowdfunding arm of Enjin.

Enjinstarter’s incubation program offers end-to-end support and the development of sustainable strategies to launch successful campaigns. They are supported by an accredited partner network.

To access the launchpad or for more information, visit the Enjinstarter website.

