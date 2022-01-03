Akvosphere Launches World's First Cryptocurrency with World's Most Precious Commodity Water Backings

Akvosphere is a new emerging crypto platform using blockchain technology for noble causes such as water scarcity. The team is thriving hard to de-commodify the world's biggest commodity; water. Akvo Virtual Water Grid Announcement January 3, 2022

Akvosphere Blockchain Virtual Water Grid, the future of water and accurate answer to the global water crisis, has recently launched the World’s First Cryptocurrency backed by the world’s most precious commodity water to provide water security globally.

The Akvosphere Virtual Water Grid will serve as a global sustainable water source, offering reliable water security even when water purifiers’ source runs dry, especially in the urban areas.

There are a few things that people should not take for granted: clean air, wholesome food, and clean water. People should not have to be at the mercy of large corporations with deep pockets overcharging us for our fundamental right. People should not have to keep buying water containers, changing filters, and calling their local shops for a refill every time they are thirsty or need clean water.

The most abundant source of fresh water is the Earth’s atmosphere. When atmospheric humidity condenses, it falls as rain. Akvo® replicates this natural condensation process by simulating the dew point, allowing it to make water, even in low humidity conditions, continuously. Their unique technology uses optimized dehumidification techniques to extract and condense moisture in the air to produce healthy, purified drinking water.

While most global research has been going to find sources of alternative energy solutions to fossil fuels, there are little or no players seeking to find alternative solutions and sources for water. Akvo is the world’s first company to have a global vision to change how they consume water for good. Their First Step is to encourage people to come forward and start producing water while they work on the distribution channel for it.

Akvosphere Virtual Water Grid is not here to give you fresh, clean drinking water using air to water technology. We are here to bring a change to the system. To put an urgent stop to something critical, so the next world war would not be fought for man’s most basic need. And also to de-commodify the world’s biggest commodity.

Here is the Deal; Akvo is ready, not just to go with their grid, but with being able to produce water virtually anywhere with their series of Air to Water Rigs (AWR). They are trying to build and maintain a remarkable position for being a global Independent Water Producer (IWP), where they can access water virtually anywhere without the need for transmission infrastructure.

Ultimately, blockchain can increase the efficiency and transparency of supply chains and positively impact everything from warehousing to delivery to payment. Blockchain provides consensus — there is no transaction dispute in the chain because all entities on the chain have the same version of the ledger.

Akvo token is here for decentralization to prevent the war based on water scarcity; it is similar to Bitcoin mining Rigs. Akvo Virtual mining rigs create water from the air, and the Akvosphere Blockchain rewards unit owners with Akvo tokens. These tokens can be used to purchase water for Akvo units’ owners and by filter units to support the creation of water in the future. And this is why Akvosphere has launched the World First Cryptocurrency backed by the most precious commodity water in 2021. Akvosphere has also delivered virtual mining rigs to Orange County, USA, as a demonstration location to combat the California water crisis.

“The declaration will enable the state to provide additional resources and funding under the California Disaster Assistance Act to all 58 counties. In July this year, the governor had signed an order declaring a drought emergency in 50 counties. October 19, 2021.” By January 2022, Akvosphere will deploy its second virtual water mining location in Honolulu, Hawaii, to combat the severe drought in Hawaii, USA. “HONOLULU (KHON2) — Less than normal rainfall and higher temperatures may cause severe drought conditions in summer 2021. Some places are already seeing the impact, and experts say it will only get worse.”

Currently, Akvosphere has deployed units in 12 countries connected to the IoT blockchain network. This network has produced over 170 million liters of water in 2021, and the Akvo tokens back it. Akvosphere expects its water-backed tokens to be listed on the five major exchanges such as coinbase.com, coinmarketcap.com, coingecko.com, and coindesk.com by May 2022.

The IoT Blockchain water grid is powered by the Akvo token, similar to Eth, which powers the Ethereum network. In January 2022, Akvosphere will offer 5M tokens to deploy 25 cities in Hawaii and California, USA, which also will be the current FIFA contract. Akvo virtual nodes can also be purchased, representing Akvo’s monthly token distribution pool on its blockchain.

2022 Akvosphere plans to generate 1 Billion liters of water and save 3 Billion liters of groundwater resources by the 4th quarter of 2022. It will affect all token holders and the Akvo token market prices. It is the first round of announcements for the Akvo tokens before being listed on major exchanges.

For more information about Akvosphere’s launch of the World’s First Cryptocurrency with the world’s most precious commodity water backings or want to purchase Akvo Tokens, visit https://karsha.biz/+token278).

