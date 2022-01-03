Solanium – The Fundraising Platform On The Solana Network

Solanium is the go-to platform for the Solana blockchain. Invest in the hottest Solana projects, stake your tokens, trade on their Decentralized Exchange (DEX), manage your Solana wallet, and participate in the future of the token’s governance.
The company originates in Amsterdam, Netherlands, and was established on the 7th of May 2021. For such a young existence, investors received a Return On Investment (ROI) at the All-Time High (ATH) of 76.79x. The recorded market cap is 224.18mil $USD.
Solanium is a strong supporter of the Metaverse, not just the limitless possibilities it could bring but also the strong retail adoption to crypto as a spin-off effect.
The vision for progress stems simply to, ‘Built for the community, by the community.’
Solanium’s mission is to make Solana accessible to anyone. A strong focus is placed on User Interface (UI) and User Experience (UX) and strong partnerships with further integrations in the Solana ecosystem.
xSLIM is Solanium’s platform and governance token that makes holders eligible for a wide range of benefits. xSLIM is not tradable or transferable and can only be obtained by staking SLIM or SLIM-LP tokens.
The token staking is constructed to reward our most loyal supporters. By taking into consideration both the stake amount with a lock-up period, a smaller holder with a longer lock-up can earn the same rewards as a big holder with a shorter lock-up.
Each Solanium Tier has unique benefits. Every increase in Tier also increases your chances in the lottery. Tier 4 and Tier 5 users have the added benefit of receiving guaranteed allocation in launches.
All platform and pool fees are re-distributed to xSLIM holders. xSLIM qualifies you for fee distribution and airdrops, unique pool benefits (depending on your Tier), governance voting, and much more. Each pool has a fixed fee rate of 5% which will be airdropped over all xSLIM holders.
One of the most successful staking pools to have concluded was Cyrowar, a next-generation Multiplayer game that yielded investors 224.6x their money.
Solanium is frequently listing new, quality projects such as Solice.
Solice elevates the metaverse experience to the next level by providing top-quality infrastructure and gaming to users.
A tweet to the Solice launch announcement.
Visit their website for more information or to stake your $SLIM: https://www.solanium.io/
Media Contact
Company Name: Micky Pty Ltd
Contact Person: Jesse Ellis
Email: Send Email
Country: Australia
Website: https://micky.com.au/solanium-the-fundraising-platform-on-the-solana-network/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
