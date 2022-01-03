Best Realtor in Las Vegas: To Become The Most Wanted Realtor, Experience Is Not Enough

The pandemic seems to be in flux, but the real estate industry has done exceptionally well. In fact, some real estate agencies have seen an increase of homes moving in 2021, along with many going over listing price.

Joe Cervantes and his top real estate agents in Las Vegas, NV, have seen this phenomenon happen for several years in a row now. His agency continues to excel in all facets of residential real estate – new, sold and pending.

Cervantes has worked hard to build his realty agency to the top of the Las Vegas market. He and his real estate selling agents have worked in Las Vegas, NV, for some time and are in high demand. Cervantes notes his experience has certainly helped make his agency successful, but there is more to it than that.

“One of the most overlooked part of our business is the necessity to know your markets. Clients have specific desires in what they want in a home and amenities. Retirees may want quiet and access to easy shopping. New and growing families will want the best schools and activities for their children. There are also those in the middle. My team and I hustle to stay on top of this,” said Cervantes.

Another thing the real estate selling agent has seen in the Las Vegas, NV, market is how many homes are moving over the asking price. Heavy demand makes for a seller’s market, and it is a great time to consider a change.

The Cervantes Real Estate Agency is always ready to help a new client with a home purchase or sell. Visit the website at http://www.thecervantesrealestategroup.com/, or contact them directly to set up an appointment.

