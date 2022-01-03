LeadLander Unveils a 3.0 Redesign with New Features

The leading web tracking software company debuts a new-and-improved product with a fully updated interface.

CORTE MADERA, CA – Jan 3, 2022 – Prompted by customer feedback, the Bay Area-based SaaS company, LeadLander, focused on a seamless user experience as the hallmark of its product relaunch. LeadLander users can expect easier navigation and a slew of new features, rolling out across desktop and mobile platforms.

Businesses can look forward to an unparalleled product experience with features like tailored reporting, filtering, and alerting tools. New Heat Meters instantly reveal your most valuable leads while web analytics, and ad tracking are viewed at-a-glance. Customers can also enjoy flexible pricing solutions to meet their needs, whether they’re a B2B startup or enterprise company – and new users can enjoy a risk-free, 14-day trial.

Focused on delivering data-driven sales, LeadLander’s team of seasoned lead generation, sales development, and website analytics experts go beyond web analytics and data mining. The software company divested from Upland Software in 2019 and took the business private again to deliver agile and efficient solutions for its customers. Brett Habermann helms the company as CEO and CRO.

Its web analytics system provides specific details about anonymous website visitors, improving a business’s lead generation efforts. LeadLander is a GDPR and CCPA-compliant service and provides unrestricted user access and data tracking.

To learn more about LeadLander’s services and offerings, visit leadlander.com.

About LeadLander

LeadLander was built by a team of expert sales leaders over 15 years ago based on a simple idea: deliver more leads to salespeople. LeadLander has since made a name for itself as a veteran of the lead generation tech space by enhancing the impact of both inbound and outbound sales and marketing efforts. The company’s “keep it simple” strategy starts with quick and easy implementation, straightforward navigation, and a variety of customization options to meet the needs of each user.

