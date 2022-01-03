LeadLander Unveils a 3.0 Redesign with New Features

CORTE MADERA, CA – Jan 3, 2022 – Prompted by customer feedback, the Bay Area-based SaaS company, LeadLander, focused on a seamless user experience as the hallmark of its product relaunch. LeadLander users can expect easier navigation and a slew of new features, rolling out across desktop and mobile platforms.
Businesses can look forward to an unparalleled product experience with features like tailored reporting, filtering, and alerting tools. New Heat Meters instantly reveal your most valuable leads while web analytics, and ad tracking are viewed at-a-glance. Customers can also enjoy flexible pricing solutions to meet their needs, whether they’re a B2B startup or enterprise company – and new users can enjoy a risk-free, 14-day trial.
Focused on delivering data-driven sales, LeadLander’s team of seasoned lead generation, sales development, and website analytics experts go beyond web analytics and data mining. The software company divested from Upland Software in 2019 and took the business private again to deliver agile and efficient solutions for its customers. Brett Habermann helms the company as CEO and CRO.
Its web analytics system provides specific details about anonymous website visitors, improving a business’s lead generation efforts. LeadLander is a GDPR and CCPA-compliant service and provides unrestricted user access and data tracking.
To learn more about LeadLander’s services and offerings, visit leadlander.com.
About LeadLander
LeadLander was built by a team of expert sales leaders over 15 years ago based on a simple idea: deliver more leads to salespeople. LeadLander has since made a name for itself as a veteran of the lead generation tech space by enhancing the impact of both inbound and outbound sales and marketing efforts. The company’s “keep it simple” strategy starts with quick and easy implementation, straightforward navigation, and a variety of customization options to meet the needs of each user.
Media Contact
Company Name: LeadLander
Email: Send Email
Phone: 888-231-7614
Country: United States
Website: https://leadlander.com/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.