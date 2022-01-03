The Paw Co. Offers Modern Pet Accessories Designed To Compliment Owners' Style

Owned By Pet Lover And Fashion Model, This Online Store Features Stylish, Sophisticated Dog Apparel and Accessories.

The Paw Co. are purveyors of modern, elegant, and timeless pet accessories that complement the owner’s personal style. Its chic, sophisticated designs empower dog owners to celebrate their own unique style that extends right through to their pets.

Like many new businesses utilizing the pandemic as ramp boards to kick-start or take their products to new heights, The Paw Co. has undoubtedly been making headway during this most unprecedented period.

The Paw Co’s CEO, Angela Olyslager, is no short of experience in fashion and love for dogs. She was surrounded by dogs at an early age and as an actress and model, spending years attending fashion weeks deepened her appreciation for fashion, design, and textiles. It paved the way for both passions to collide, giving birth to The Paw Co. Her dog named Jasper, a Toy Cavoodle became the inspiration and catalyst for creating the brand.

“I didn’t find much I liked (after searching the internet for pet accessories). I began making things for Jasper myself and the idea of creating a business around celebrating pet owners’ love for their dogs was simply joyous for me. ” Angela shared on the brand’s beginnings.

The store regularly introduces exclusive designs and limited edition items. According to the Paw Co. team, these products are favored by many customers and quickly get sold out.

Currently, the brand’s best-seller is the Sloane Rain Jacket for Dogs. It is a waterproof and wind-resistant raincoat with a warm, 100% cotton pinstripe inner lining. The special jacket features a removable hoodie, metal fasteners on the belly, and a harness opening at the back.

It is also CEO and actress Angela’s personal favorite. The inspiration came from the animated character “Paddington the Bear” and her time living in London.

Other than being on top of the fashion industry for dogs, the brand aims to stay true to its mission of promoting the well-being and safety of all dogs, everywhere. This is an aspect that The Paw Co. consciously incorporates into all its products.

“I just love The Paw Co. An amazing experience from start to finish and they lived up to my expectations.” states one of the many positive reviews for The Paw Co.

The brand has its headquarters in Australia, and already ships to numerous customers internationally. The Paw Co. accepts multiple modes of payments, namely Mastercard, Visa, American Express, JCB, PayPal, AfterPay, Google Pay, and Apple Pay.

More information about The Paw Co. and its products can be found at http://www.thepawco.co/.

