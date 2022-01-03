Oregon based Insight Northwest Counseling launches its new mental health care service, Psychiatric Medication Management

Insight Northwest Counseling, the popular mental health wellness center in Oregon has recently launched Psychiatric Medication Management (https:// www.insightnorthwest.com/psychiatric-medication-management-services), a unique mental health care service that combines therapy and psychiatry. Insight Northwest offers it’s new service to people residing in Oregon and Washington.
“The approach undertaken in psychiatric medication is customized for each individual. It is of the utmost importance to us that every person seeking help through us feels comfortable, safe, and supported. It is important that each person working with us is met with kindness and support and we will do everything we can to ensure that”, says Josh Gotlib of Insight Northwest Counseling.
Insight Northwest Counseling, the healthcare provider for mental health has a fleet of experienced counselors and therapists to help people suffering from mental health problems overcome their issues with utmost care and confidentiality.
“We aim to make it as easy and accessible as possible for you to receive the help you need. At Insight Northwest Counseling, we feel that the first step in treating mental health challenges is to meet with a therapist. We also recognize that medication treatment is necessary and beneficial in many circumstances. We encourage you to begin with a consultation with one of our experienced team members to find out which option best suits you”, said Josh while further explaining the idea behind Psychiatric Medication Management.
The counseling center also offers online psychiatry, which is very much the need of the hour amid busy schedules and especially in the pandemic. “We offer psychiatry services via tele- health, which is a safe and secure method of meeting with a professional virtually. It allows you to safely and comfortably meet with a therapist or psychiatric specialist to get mental health treatment at a safe and comfortable distance”, added Josh.
Oregon was on the 5th spot in the list of ’10 states with the highest rates of serious mental illness’ in 2021, owing to around 5% of the total cases in the USA. The numbers are concerning, and Insight Northwest Counseling was set up in Oregon with an aim to remove the stigma around mental health and offer treatment with its various therapy, psychiatry, and counseling programs to the individuals who are suffering. One can find out more about their programs, and book online/physical consultation from their website.
To learn more, visit: www.insightnorthwest.com
Media Contact
Company Name: Insight Northwest Counseling
Contact Person: Josh Gotlib
Email: Send Email
Phone: (541) 357-9433
Address:132 E Broadway #730
City: Eugene
State: Oregon
Country: United States
Website: https://www.insightnorthwest.com/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.