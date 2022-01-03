Oregon based Insight Northwest Counseling launches its new mental health care service, Psychiatric Medication Management

Insight Northwest Counseling, the popular mental health wellness center in Oregon has recently launched Psychiatric Medication Management (https:// www.insightnorthwest.com/psychiatric-medication-management-services), a unique mental health care service that combines therapy and psychiatry. Insight Northwest offers it’s new service to people residing in Oregon and Washington.

“The approach undertaken in psychiatric medication is customized for each individual. It is of the utmost importance to us that every person seeking help through us feels comfortable, safe, and supported. It is important that each person working with us is met with kindness and support and we will do everything we can to ensure that”, says Josh Gotlib of Insight Northwest Counseling.

Insight Northwest Counseling, the healthcare provider for mental health has a fleet of experienced counselors and therapists to help people suffering from mental health problems overcome their issues with utmost care and confidentiality.

“We aim to make it as easy and accessible as possible for you to receive the help you need. At Insight Northwest Counseling, we feel that the first step in treating mental health challenges is to meet with a therapist. We also recognize that medication treatment is necessary and beneficial in many circumstances. We encourage you to begin with a consultation with one of our experienced team members to find out which option best suits you”, said Josh while further explaining the idea behind Psychiatric Medication Management.

The counseling center also offers online psychiatry, which is very much the need of the hour amid busy schedules and especially in the pandemic. “We offer psychiatry services via tele- health, which is a safe and secure method of meeting with a professional virtually. It allows you to safely and comfortably meet with a therapist or psychiatric specialist to get mental health treatment at a safe and comfortable distance”, added Josh.

Oregon was on the 5th spot in the list of ’10 states with the highest rates of serious mental illness’ in 2021, owing to around 5% of the total cases in the USA. The numbers are concerning, and Insight Northwest Counseling was set up in Oregon with an aim to remove the stigma around mental health and offer treatment with its various therapy, psychiatry, and counseling programs to the individuals who are suffering. One can find out more about their programs, and book online/physical consultation from their website.

To learn more, visit: www.insightnorthwest.com

