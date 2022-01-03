A Solo Artist from the UK Rising Through the Ranks: Introducing to the World Tod Almond

Thoroughly enjoying his life making outstanding music and being in the books of music lovers all around the world, emerging artist Tod Almond is well on his way to make a name for himself in the industry

Up-and-coming artist Tod Almond is a massive force to be reckoned in the world of music. Having composed a significant number of compelling tunes over the years and a lot more being under works to be released in the future, the artist is considered well-equipped when it comes to the art of making original songs. Tod Almond has recently released a brand new single titled “Let’s Party”.

With the release of the song on December 17th, 2021, the rising artist is looking forward to attracting a wider audience from all across the world towards his music by getting his unique sound out there. He wants music enthusiasts, especially people who take a keen liking to Hard Rock music, to give a listen to his music, including “Let’s Party”, and find a way out of their hardships and miseries of life. Firmly believing in living your life to the fullest and never let having a dull moment, the artist doesn’t let his worries get the best of him and enjoys his life while he’s living. This belief of his reflects in “Let’s Party”, where he is sending out a message of positivity and optimism. The groovy beats and catchy hooks engraved in Tod Almond’s music makes listeners forget about all their hardships for a moment as they can’t help but dance along to the rhythm. The artist’s music is currently available on most major music streaming/downloading platforms around the world including Spotify and his official website.

“Let’s Party” is a song that has been worked on by various talented artists and musicians. The song has been produced by well-known producer from the industry, Michael Bivens. Apart from that, Tod Almonds himself worked on majority of the song, polishing and perfecting it to the best of his capabilities. Tod Almonds music is quite popular amongst Hard Rock fans as they describe it as the kind of music which is ‘full of catchy songs with similarities from the past, yet with a fresh modern newness’. It is also often described as Classic Rock Infused Punk music. What makes the dedicated artist unique is the infusion of Punk and Classic Rock in his songs, with neither of the genres empowering the other.

ABOUT

Tod Almond is a solo Artist, singer, and songwriter from Boston, UK. At age 18, he first picked up a guitar and had the urge to write his own songs. His inspirations came from the late 70’s early 80’s British music scene.

Tod has created his very own emotional way of playing music, feeling and touching the hearts & souls with a creative style and sound, unique to only himself.

Main Website: https://todalmond.com/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwqxnC6nZ9_FX7py0ntJYnA

Official Website: https://todalmond.hearnow.com/lets-party

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/todalmondmusic

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/todalmond

