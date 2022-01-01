Upcoming Artist of 2022 with Brand New Pop Hits: Introducing Diego Fernandes

Starting out in music with a fresh perspective and getting a talented bunch of other musicians on board with him, Diego Fernandes is emerging as an upcoming Pop artist of this era

Up-and-coming artist Diego Fernandes is proving to be a breath of fresh air in the world of music. Possessing incredible expertise in the genre of Pop, the rising artist is all set to bring something new to the table and introduce what he has in store for the world. In order to achieve his goal, Diego Fernandes released his brand new single titled “Believe” last month all around the world.

With the release of the song on September 10th, 2021, the talented artist is hoping for his music to get out there in the world and introduce people to his unique and mesmerizing sound. He has something new for Pop music lovers of this era, and so, he wants enough people to get access to his music so that they can appreciate his sound and, as a result, admire him as an artist. Released on most major music streaming/downloading platforms across the world, “Believe” was created by Diego Fernandes along with a bunch of other talented musicians from the industry. Well-known music producer John Ho worked on the production of the song, while Jimmy Burney carried out the songwriting process. Diego Fernandes came up with the idea of the song and eventually reached out to John Ho for assistance. After inquiring about the influences and the kind of direction the artist wanted to take with the song, the main idea for the song “Believe” was born. The 3 main artistic influences Diego had for the single are Zayn, Justin Bieber, and Zedd.

Apart from taking inspiration from other artists, Diego also keeps his mind open for new ideas and tries to implement them in his music as creatively as possible. With most of his music revolving around the themes of Pop, Electro Pop, and EDM, the Pop artist does go out of his way whenever necessary in order to grow and evolve as an artist. What makes Diego Fernandes stand out among other artists is his musical style and unique voice. He listens to a lot of music to keep himself motivated as well as alert for new inspirations.

The growing artist wants to grow his musical career as an independent musician and hopefully sign a deal with Record Label in the future.

About

Rising Pop artist Diego Fernandes was born in Brazil and raised in Japan. He can speak Portuguese, Japanese, and English. He likes to make Pop, Electro Pop, and EDM songs.

He has been in the music industry for almost 1 year and has been making music all by himself as an independent artist. Diego is looking forward to collaborating with others musicians/producers and working with brands.

