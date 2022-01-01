Upcoming Artist of 2022 with Brand New Pop Hits: Introducing Diego Fernandes

Up-and-coming artist Diego Fernandes is proving to be a breath of fresh air in the world of music. Possessing incredible expertise in the genre of Pop, the rising artist is all set to bring something new to the table and introduce what he has in store for the world. In order to achieve his goal, Diego Fernandes released his brand new single titled “Believe” last month all around the world.
With the release of the song on September 10th, 2021, the talented artist is hoping for his music to get out there in the world and introduce people to his unique and mesmerizing sound. He has something new for Pop music lovers of this era, and so, he wants enough people to get access to his music so that they can appreciate his sound and, as a result, admire him as an artist. Released on most major music streaming/downloading platforms across the world, “Believe” was created by Diego Fernandes along with a bunch of other talented musicians from the industry. Well-known music producer John Ho worked on the production of the song, while Jimmy Burney carried out the songwriting process. Diego Fernandes came up with the idea of the song and eventually reached out to John Ho for assistance. After inquiring about the influences and the kind of direction the artist wanted to take with the song, the main idea for the song “Believe” was born. The 3 main artistic influences Diego had for the single are Zayn, Justin Bieber, and Zedd.
Apart from taking inspiration from other artists, Diego also keeps his mind open for new ideas and tries to implement them in his music as creatively as possible. With most of his music revolving around the themes of Pop, Electro Pop, and EDM, the Pop artist does go out of his way whenever necessary in order to grow and evolve as an artist. What makes Diego Fernandes stand out among other artists is his musical style and unique voice. He listens to a lot of music to keep himself motivated as well as alert for new inspirations.
The growing artist wants to grow his musical career as an independent musician and hopefully sign a deal with Record Label in the future.
Check out his music on Reverbnation, follow him on social media, and contact him for interviews/collaborations.
About
Rising Pop artist Diego Fernandes was born in Brazil and raised in Japan. He can speak Portuguese, Japanese, and English. He likes to make Pop, Electro Pop, and EDM songs.
He has been in the music industry for almost 1 year and has been making music all by himself as an independent artist. Diego is looking forward to collaborating with others musicians/producers and working with brands.
LINKS
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/diegoofficialh
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diegoofficialh
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/diegoofficialh
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/UCGHYLXMnnup-178BDdw0ZcA
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/3Mi8UPWsYvbzQvxrZSlzam
SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/diegoofficiah
Reverbnation: https://www.diegoofficialh.reverbnation.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/diegoofficialh
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@diegoofficialh
Media Contact
Contact Person: Diego Fernandes
Email: Send Email
Phone: (+81)07031890578
City: Atsugi
State: Kanagawa
Country: Japan
Website: https://diegofernandes.hearnow.com/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.