Bali-based brand BEARTH depicts a new jewelry era: spiritual necklaces designed to make a difference

BALI, INDONESIA – JANUARY 1, 2022 – Through her brand, BEARTH, Eliska Vaea aims to completely transform the way women’s jewelry is designed, produced and worn.
The company creates jewelry with a twist: sacred pieces with a spiritual meaning. BEARTH’s best-selling jewelry line includes Chakra Necklaces that are designed to awaken the feminine force and balance the body’s chakras. Each necklace is crafted from ethically sourced materials and blessed by a Balinese priest under a sacred waterfall on the Indonesian island of Bali.
Vaea’s company, BEARTH, represents the birth of a new way of jewelry creation; one that is focused on a small batches of production, infused with value and worn with the purpose to expand one’s spiritual journey.
BEARTH was founded by Vaea in 2017 after embarking on her own spiritual journey through over 70 countries landing in Bali. Her mission is to connect women to a higher frequency through wearing BEARTH jewelry and remind them of their infinite abundance and innate beauty.
Vaea’s goal with BEARTH was to not only create a meaningful jewelry brand but one that also gives back to the local community in Bali. The company currently donates a portion of their earnings and supports a number of Balinese girls that are in need.
In 2022 BEARTH will be expanding their jewelry line with the addition of more sacred collections such as Miracle Malas, Mermaid anklets and others. For more information on the company and their products you can visit www.bearthjourney.com.
About Eliska Vaea
Eliska Vaea is a quantum soul mentor and one of the leading edge visionaries in the field of expanding consciousness, 5D business and sacred sexuality. She is the founder of ethical jewelry label BEARTH and co-author of the best-selling book ‘Ignite Modern Goddess’. She is currently creating more magic, sipping on coconuts and surfing in Bali.
Media Contact
Company Name: BEARTH
Contact Person: Eliska Vaea, Founder
Email: Send Email
Country: Indonesia
Website: https://bearthjourney.com/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.