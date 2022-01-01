Bali-based brand BEARTH depicts a new jewelry era: spiritual necklaces designed to make a difference

Founded by Eliska Vaea, BEARTH introduces a new way of accessorising that goes beyond the material with jewelry that empowers women through meaningful, ethical pieces.

BALI, INDONESIA – JANUARY 1, 2022 – Through her brand, BEARTH, Eliska Vaea aims to completely transform the way women’s jewelry is designed, produced and worn.

The company creates jewelry with a twist: sacred pieces with a spiritual meaning. BEARTH’s best-selling jewelry line includes Chakra Necklaces that are designed to awaken the feminine force and balance the body’s chakras. Each necklace is crafted from ethically sourced materials and blessed by a Balinese priest under a sacred waterfall on the Indonesian island of Bali.

Vaea’s company, BEARTH, represents the birth of a new way of jewelry creation; one that is focused on a small batches of production, infused with value and worn with the purpose to expand one’s spiritual journey.

BEARTH was founded by Vaea in 2017 after embarking on her own spiritual journey through over 70 countries landing in Bali. Her mission is to connect women to a higher frequency through wearing BEARTH jewelry and remind them of their infinite abundance and innate beauty.

Vaea’s goal with BEARTH was to not only create a meaningful jewelry brand but one that also gives back to the local community in Bali. The company currently donates a portion of their earnings and supports a number of Balinese girls that are in need.

In 2022 BEARTH will be expanding their jewelry line with the addition of more sacred collections such as Miracle Malas, Mermaid anklets and others. For more information on the company and their products you can visit www.bearthjourney.com.

About Eliska Vaea

Eliska Vaea is a quantum soul mentor and one of the leading edge visionaries in the field of expanding consciousness, 5D business and sacred sexuality. She is the founder of ethical jewelry label BEARTH and co-author of the best-selling book ‘Ignite Modern Goddess’. She is currently creating more magic, sipping on coconuts and surfing in Bali.

Media Contact

Company Name: BEARTH

Contact Person: Eliska Vaea, Founder

Email: Send Email

Country: Indonesia

Website: https://bearthjourney.com/

