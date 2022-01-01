Ence Orthodontics Is Helping People By Providing Treatment For A Problem That Can Lead To Sleep Apnea in Las Vegas NV

Ence Orthodontics is providing treatment to people in Las Vegas NV. The treatment that this orthodontics is providing to people is designed to help prevent things like sleep apnea, which can lead to more issues.

Las Vegas, NV – Ence Orthodontics is helping people avoid getting sleep apnea by providing treatment in the city. The treatment that these orthodontists provide is designed for people that have narrow arches and small airways.

Ence Orthodontics is a team of orthodontists located in Las Vegas NV. These professionals help people for a lifetime by providing dental services to save their teeth and smile, including Early Treatment, Pitts 21 Braces, Invisalign, and Gingivectomy. While this orthodontics helps improve smiles by providing treatments, such as Pitts 21 Braces and Invisalign, Las Vegas Orthodontics is also helping prevent sleep apnea by providing Airway treatment.

Ence Orthodontics explains how the shape of one’s teeth and bite can negatively affect the way they breathe, which can lead to sleep apnea. The Las Vegas Orthodontist explains that sleep apnea in children can lead to many other difficult struggles in their lives, such as behavioral problems, ADHD, and poor education performance. They also share how sleep disorders can affect adults, such as with things like high blood pressure, daytime tiredness, and an increased risk of strokes and heart attacks.

With all of these negative consequences of sleep apnea, Ence Orthodontics shares how focusing on the airway when planning for treatment is important. The team at this Las Vegas dental clinic wants to help fix and prevent current and future airway-related issues.

About Us

Ence Orthodontics is an orthodontics clinic that is located in Clark County in the city of Las Vegas NV. These trusted orthodontists’ main mission with what they do is to strive for excellENCE, smile with confidENCE, and make a difference. These professionals provide customers with treatment to help them achieve the smile that they have always wanted. The types of treatments that this orthodontist offers include Early Treatment, Pitts 21 Braces, Invisalign, Airway, and Gingivectomy. With state-of-the-art technology, guaranteed quality, and a strive for excellence, this trusted orthodontic team has a 5-star rating on Google with over 155 reviews. This professional team can be contacted online through their website, or by phone by calling (702) 260-8241.

