DOCOMO to Participate Virtually in MWC Barcelona 2022

TOKYO, Jan 26, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - NTT DOCOMO, INC. announced today that it will participate virtually in MWC Barcelona 2022 from February 28 to March 3.
The online exhibition will showcase DOCOMO's evolving 5G and 6G technologies as well as the company's global businesses and services. Exhibits and presentations will be introduced on the DOCOMO website (www.nttdocomo.co.jp/english/info/media_center/event/) (from 10:00 JST, February 28) and the company's exhibitor page (www.mwcbarcelona.com/exhibitors/ntt-docomo-inc) on the MWC 2022 website.
About NTT DOCOMO
NTT DOCOMO, Japan's leading mobile operator with over 83 million subscriptions, is one of the world's foremost contributors to 3G, 4G and 5G mobile network technologies. Beyond core communications services, DOCOMO is challenging new frontiers in collaboration with a growing number of entities ("+d" partners), creating exciting and convenient value-added services that change the way people live and work. Under a medium-term plan toward 2020 and beyond, DOCOMO is pioneering a leading-edge 5G network to facilitate innovative services that will amaze and inspire customers beyond their expectations. www.nttdocomo.co.jp/english/.
Source: NTT DOCOMO
