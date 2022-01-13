1982 Ventures backs Indo AgriTrading Marketplace PasarMIKRO

Promoting Market Access & Financial Inclusion for Farmers thru B2B Agri Commodity Platform
JAKARTA / SINGAPORE, Jan 14, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - 1982 Ventures has invested in PasarMIKRO, an Indonesian-based Agri Commodity Marketplace startup that empowers disadvantaged farmers by simplifying transactions for both farmers and traders.
|Since their pilot in December 2020 PasarMIKRO has helped farmers to trade and finance the distribution of over 5,000 tonnes of eggs and other commodities. Image Credits: Dien Wong (Co-founder and CEO of PasarMIKRO) with customers.
|PasarMIKRO'S app allows farmers and traders an easy way to manage existing trading relationships and discover new traders on the platform. Image Credits: Detik.com.
- PasarMIKRO has raised funds from 1982 Ventures and prominent angels.
- PasarMIKRO is an ag-tech startup aiming to disrupt Indonesia's USD$130B agriculture market by connecting farmers and traders.
- PasarMIKRO will use the funds to expand its team and to reach out to more farming communities in Indonesia.
PasarMIKRO was founded by former Altermyth co-founder Dien Wong. Since their pilot in December 2020 the company has helped farmers to trade and finance the distribution of over 5,000 tonnes of eggs and other commodities. Despite the effects of the pandemic, Indonesia's USD$130 billion agriculture market remains one of the top industries ripe for disruption.
Dien Wong states, "PasarMIKRO is looking after Indonesia's main providers, farmers and traders who are often overlooked. We are transforming the landscape for a more inclusive digital economy. We foresee that with the digitization of the ecosystem, it will enable a scalable future food value chain."
The Indonesian-based company provides various services for farmers and traders for their daily transactions such as bookkeeping, lending, and marketplace for farmers and the ecosystem to sell their products easily without limitations.
PasarMIKRO has established partnerships with Bank Rakyat Indonesia (BRI), one of Indonesia's largest banks, and Rabo Foundation, a social fund backed by European agricultural bank Rabo Bank with a mission to give smallholder farmers the prospect of a sustainable future.
Herston Elton Powers, Managing Partner of 1982 Ventures stated, "Unlike other platforms, PasarMIKRO works with the entire supply chain to enable more efficient agricultural financing and transactions. We have not seen an inclusive financing model in Southeast Asia achieve what appears to be such a product-market fit, and begin scaling as early as PasarMIKRO. PasarMIKRO is incredibly capital efficient and has seen impressive disbursement growth since day one."
Scott Krivokopich, Managing Partner of 1982 Ventures stated, "Indonesia's agriculture ecosystem is massive and long overdue for modernization. Dien's decades of experience in game development and time spent in the field with farmers is the driving force behind PasarMIKRO's impressive growth."
The funds will be used to expand PasarMIKRO's team and reach out to more farming communities in Indonesia.
For media enquiries:
dienw@pasarmikro.id
About PasarMIKRO:
PasarMIKRO is a business-to-business aggregated agriculture marketplace with integrated financing facilities. The platform aims to simplify the transaction of farmers and traders in Indonesia's agriculture market. For more information visit: https://www.pasarmikro.id.
About 1982 Ventures:
1982 Ventures is the leading seed fund investing in fintech startups in Southeast Asia. Our focus makes us the first port of call for fintech founders and the first money in. Our investments include Southeast Asian Open Banking API Platform Brick, Indonesian Personal Finance App Pina, Indonesia's first Earned Wage Access platform Wagely, Philippine MSME book-keeping app Lista, Vietnam's leading investment platform Infina, Vietnam's leading "Buy Now, Pay Later" Fundiin, Vietnam's Rent-to-Own Home Financing app Homebaseand Singapore's automated financial data delivery platform Bluesheets.
1982 Ventures is investing in and supporting the best founders to positively impact the future of financial services in Southeast Asia. For more information visit: https://1982.vc.
Source: PasarMIKRO1982 Ventures
Copyright 2022 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.